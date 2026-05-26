Trader Joe’s grilling staples shoppers stock up on every summer.

I have been shopping at Trader Joe’s for decades. As a Southern California native, the grocery store has always been on my rotation of go-to food spots. In fact, I have been buying a few specific items from there for most of my life. It is also an amazing resource for the summer grilling season, with lots of amazing products, including meat, sauces, and buns, at unbeatable prices. What should you shop for now that summer is here? Here are the 7 best Trader Joe’s foods grill fans buy every summer.

Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce

Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce, a “spicy mixture of chili peppers, garlic, sugar, and vinegar is deftly combined with what some might label as Memphis-style BBQ Sauce,” is a fan favorite. “One of my favorite bbq sauces. Goes so well on anything. One trick I like to do is get a freezer gallon ziplock and stick chicken thighs in it and load it with this sauce, then let it marinade overnight in the fridge. Then you cook it on the grill the next day and it comes out phenomenal,” a Redditor says.

Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage

The Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage has been one of my staple foods for decades. Not only is it great to grill, but can also be used in pasta, egg, and rice dishes. “They are amazing,” a shopper writes. “One of my favorite things at Traders,” another adds.

Fully Cooked Uncured Bavarian Bratwurst

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Fully Cooked Uncured Bavarian Bratwurst is modeled after the most traditional sausages served at Oktoberfest in Munich and is made for the store in Germany from pork sausage seasoned with spices such as marjoram, black pepper, nutmeg, mace, ginger, coriander, and pimento. “I love them and the kids love them. Ive tried several replacements, even from a German butcher and the kids did NOT like them. My dad was born in Bavaria and he loved them too, so I guess to each their own,” a shopper writes.

Carne Asada Autentica

Another one of my favorites is the Carne Asada Autentica, thin-sliced citrus beef that is delicious when grilled. I love that the vacuum-sealed package is filled with well-trimmed, hand-butterflied beef sirloin, perfectly marinated and ready to cook in minutes.

Brioche Burger Buns

Whether you are making burgers or chicken sandwiches, the Brioche Burger Buns, rich, buttery, toasted buns, are a fan favorite at the store. “Those buns are the best! Love those,” writes a Redditor.

Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties

The Angus Chuck, Brisket & Sirloin Beef Patties are gourmet burgers for real foodies, with a blend of about 75% lean/25% fat, ideal for quick, hot grilling. “Do not sleep on this! I’m not normally one to care for pre-made burger patties but I bought this tonight to make burger bowls and they are DELICIOUS! I also sautéed some onions in the fat afterwards,” a Redditor says. “For the wife and I, they work very well as is, and even better split in half, balled, and smashed. Nice 2.6 oz patties with good amount of fat and flavor,” another added.

Trader Joe’s Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce

Trader Joe’s Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce has amassed a cult following. “Nothing better than Trader Joe’s Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce on grilled chicken thighs. Fight me,” one shopper says. “I made it ONCE and it’s my new obsession. I tried it against Williamson Bros Mustard BBQ Sauce and there was no comparison,” another agreed. “Gold bbq sauce. I buy several to last me for the next summer. Best sauce for grilling chicken thighs for burgers/sandwiches,” a third says.