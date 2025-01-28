9 Everyday Habits That Are Making Your Balance Worse After 50

Have you ever felt a bit unsteady on your feet or worried about losing your balance? You're not alone. As we age, maintaining good balance becomes increasingly important for our independence and well-being. That's where I come in. I'm Dr. Jimmy Pajuheshfar, and as a Doctor of Physical Therapy at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Whitney Ranch, I've dedicated my career to helping people of all ages—from competitive athletes to active seniors—regain and maintain their mobility. My expertise in orthopedics, balance, and neurological rehabilitation has taught me one crucial thing: it's never too late to improve your balance and strengthen your body. What I love most about my work is empowering patients to move safely and freely, regardless of their age or condition.

Throughout my years of practice, I've noticed certain patterns in how balance issues develop—and more importantly, how they can be prevented. After working with thousands of patients, I've identified the most common mistakes that can compromise your stability and independence. To help you address these issues effectively, I've ranked the following balance mistakes from least to most impactful on your overall stability and safety. While all these mistakes can affect your balance, addressing the ones at the top of the list should be your priority for the most significant improvements in your stability and confidence.

Why Is Balance Training Critical After 50?

As we age, staying balanced becomes more and more important. In fact, hip fractures from falls are one of the leading causes of death in individuals over 65. And it's not just about getting older—it's about what happens to our bodies. We experience slower reaction times, weaker muscles, and changes in vision and balance-related nerves (especially in the feet). Dizziness, blood pressure issues, and a lack of physical activity can also contribute to balance issues, which can be improved with training. Strengthening your muscles and training your body to stay steady will reduce your risk of falling and improve your confidence in everyday activities.

Read on to discover these crucial mistakes—and more importantly, how to fix them.

9. You're Not Staying Consistent

Why it's harmful: Balance exercises need to be practiced regularly to really see improvements. If you skip sessions, you'll find that your progress stalls, and it can be frustrating.

Easy fix: Aim to do balance exercises at least 3-4 times a week, even if it's just for 10-15 minutes. Setting aside a small amount of time each day can help you build up your strength and stability over time.

Real patient example: I worked with a 67-year-old woman who was a bit inconsistent with her exercises. Some weeks she'd do them, other weeks she'd skip them. Once we set a daily routine, even if it was just 10 minutes of balance work, she started seeing real progress. She gained so much more confidence in her ability to walk and move around without fear of falling.

8. You're Not Challenging Yourself Enough

Why it's harmful: Doing the same simple exercises without challenging yourself won't help you improve as much. Your balance needs to be pushed to grow stronger.

Easy fix: Try gradually increasing the difficulty of your balance exercises. You can reduce support, close your eyes, or add small movements like reaching to the side or turning your head while balancing. It'll force your body to adapt and get better at staying steady.

Real patient example: A 75-year-old woman I worked with had been practicing basic balance exercises, like standing on one foot while holding a chair. But once we added some fun challenges—like reaching out to the sides or doing it on a foam pad—her balance improved dramatically. She felt so much more confident and stable, and she was able to do more in her daily life without worrying about losing her balance.

7. You're Skipping Your Stretches

Why it's harmful: When your muscles, especially in the hips, legs, and lower back, are tight, it becomes harder to move freely and maintain good posture—both of which are crucial for balance.

Easy fix: Make a habit of stretching daily, focusing on those areas—hips, hamstrings, calves, and lower back. Even just a few minutes a day can make a big difference in how you move and feel.

Real patient example: I worked with a 66-year-old man who had really tight hamstrings. He struggled to bend over to tie his shoes, and it affected his overall balance. After incorporating regular stretching into his routine, he regained the flexibility to bend down and noticed a big improvement in his ability to stay steady on his feet. It was a game changer for him!

6. Your Steps Are Too Narrow

Why it's harmful: When your feet are too close together, staying balanced is harder. It's like trying to stand on a tightrope—your base of support is too small.

Easy fix: Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. This gives you a solid base, making you more stable and less likely to fall.

Real patient example: I worked with a 72-year-old man who was tripping over his own feet because he was walking with his feet too close together. Once we corrected that, he became more stable and started feeling more confident walking around.

5. You're Wearing the Wrong Shoes

Why it's harmful: I can't stress this enough—your feet and shoes matter! If your shoes don't fit right or have slippery soles, they can make you more likely to trip or slip, especially on uneven ground or stairs. It's like trying to walk on ice with shoes that aren't made for it.

Easy fix: Look for shoes that offer good support and a non-slip sole. Make sure they fit well—no pinching or too much room around the toes. It's also best to avoid high heels or sandals that don't offer much stability. Trust me, your feet (and your balance!) will thank you.

Real patient example: I worked with a 75-year-old woman who was constantly feeling unsteady. After a bit of digging, we found out her shoes were the culprit. They had slick soles, which made it tough for her to stay steady. Once she switched to shoes with better grip, she noticed a huge improvement. She felt much safer walking around, and her confidence soared!

4. You're Leaning Too Far Forward When Walking

Why it's harmful: This shifts your body's center of gravity too far forward, making it harder to stay balanced. It's often caused by fear of falling, where people feel the need to look down at their feet to see where they're going.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Easy fix: Posture is the key! Try to stand tall, with your shoulders over your hips, and focus on looking 6 feet ahead when walking. This helps keep your body centered, making it easier to stay balanced.

Real patient example: I worked with a patient, a woman in her 70s, who was terrified of falling. She'd gotten into the habit of looking down at the ground when walking, which caused her to hunch over. As a result, she had weak legs and wasn't moving confidently. By working on her posture and leg strength, as well as focusing on walking with her head up and shoulders back, she could walk more steadily and feel less fearful.

3. You're Ignoring Foot Problems That Custom Orthotics Could Fix

Why it's harmful: It may seem like an issue down at your feet, but these problems can actually affect your entire body, all the way up the chain. If your feet aren't properly supported, it can throw off your posture, walking pattern, and overall balance. That can increase your risk of falls, especially as we age.

Easy fix: Getting a custom foot scan or biomechanical gait analysis from a physical therapist can help pinpoint any issues. Based on what they find, they may recommend custom orthotics to correct those imbalances and improve foot control when you're standing or walking. A little support can go a long way in improving your balance!

Real patient example: I had a patient in his 60s who was dealing with severe foot and knee pain from chronic worsening flat feet. He'd been dealing with balance issues for years without realizing his feet were a contributing cause. After we did a foot scan and gait analysis, we fitted him for custom orthotics. Once he started wearing them, he noticed a huge improvement in his balance. He felt steadier, more confident, and even less fatigued during his walks.

2. You're Not Addressing Underlying Health Issues

Why it's harmful: Health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or vision problems can quietly impact your balance, even if you don't notice it right away. If they're not properly managed, they can make it much harder to stay steady on your feet.

Easy fix: Take the time to address any health concerns you may have, and talk to your doctor about how they might be affecting your balance. When conditions like blood pressure or vision problems are under control, you'll be amazed at how much more stable you feel.

Real patient example: I had a 74-year-old patient who came to me because he was feeling off balance all the time. After digging a bit deeper, we found that his high blood pressure was the culprit. He wasn't managing it properly, and it was affecting his ability to stay steady. Once he worked with his doctor to get his blood pressure under control, he came back to me and said, "I feel like a new person!" His balance improved significantly, and he was much more confident walking around again.

1. You're Letting Fear of Falling Hold You Back

Why it's harmful: I get it—fear of falling can be paralyzing. But here's the thing: when you avoid activity because you're scared, your muscles get weaker, and you're actually more likely to fall when you do need to move. The key is staying active, even just a little bit each day.

Easy fix: Start small and gentle. Try walking around the house or practicing some simple balance exercises while holding onto something stable, like a chair or countertop. As you gain strength and confidence, you can slowly make things a bit more challenging. Before you know it, you'll be moving more freely and with less worry.

I worked with a 70-year-old woman who was so afraid of falling that she'd stopped walking outside altogether. But when we started with short walks inside, holding onto furniture for support, she gradually gained confidence. Over time, she was able to walk outside again, feeling stronger, safer, and more sure of herself with each step. It was amazing to see her regain that freedom.