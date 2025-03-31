Casual Dining Chain Files for Bankruptcy for a Second Time

Back in the 1990s and early aughts, Bar Louie, an upscale bar and pub chain, quickly expanded across the country. Usually located in urban and suburban markets, oftentimes in or near upscale shopping centers, the "Eat. Drink. Be Happy" spot serves up "great drinks" and "chef-inspired food" in a "comfortable atmosphere where you are encouraged to relax and hang out." However, this week the brand announced the closure of several locations across the country and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

The Chain Is in Massive Debt

On Wednesday, just days after closing multiple locations in the Midwest and New Jersey, Bar Louie filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Delaware court. According to the filings (per Restaurant Business) the chain has $50 to $100 million in liabilities with assets of just $1 to $10 million.

It Owes a Lot of Money to Distributors and Suppliers

According to the filing, which came from parent company BLH TopCo, based in Dallas, it owes more than $1.8 million to the big distributor US Foods and more than $590,000 to supplier Edward Don.

It Closed Several Locations Across the Country

The chain has closed several restaurants in recent months, and some in the last few days, located in Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Michigan, Colorado, and New Jersey. As part of the filing, the company asked permission to reject the leases of those closed.

It Also Requested Cancellation of Employee Contracts

It also requested the cancellation of the employment contracts of heavy-hitting employees COO Michael Mrlik and SVP of Technology Roberta Frierson. According to the documents, both left the company or entered into a new contract before the filing.

On the Border Filed for Chapter 11 in 2025

It has been a brutal year for chain restaurants. On the Border, a casual Mexican restaurant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year after closing over 12 restaurants nationwide. The chain operates half as many restaurants as it did at the end of 2023.

TGI Fridays Filed for Bankruptcy in November 2024

In November 2024, TGI Friday's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain maintained that the bankruptcy only impacted its 39 company-owned locations and confirmed it had secured funding to keep those restaurants operational throughout the process.

Red Lobster Filed for Bankruptcy in May 2024

Red Lobster is more of a success story. The seafood chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, revealing that 580 restaurants would remain open through the restructuring process. "This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we've received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests," CEO Jonathan Tibus said at the time. By September, they managed to exit Chapter 11, "stronger, more resilient, and ready for a bright new chapter," they said on social media at the time.