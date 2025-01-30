 Skip to content

Baskin-Robbins Brings Back 'Cult Classic' Ice Cream But Act Fast

Love Potion #31 returns for a limited time, along with a new Valentine’s Day cone and heart-shaped cake.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on January 30, 2025 | 2:00 PM

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, with lots of love-themed sweet treats filling the candy aisle, ice cream shops, and bakeries. Of course, Baskin-Robbins is joining the fun, returning one of their trademark flavors for February. Starting February 1, you can order up a scoop (or two!) of their fan-favorite Valentine's Day-themed ice cream – at least until at least the end of the month.

Love Potion #31 will be available all of February at a Baskin-Robbins shop near you. The iconic flavor has been around for almost 30 years, debuting in 1995. It combines "white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate-flavored chips," according to a press release shared by the brand.

Baskin Robbins Love Potion #31
Baskin Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is also debuting a Sweetheart Fancy Cone, "a fresh-baked pink waffle cone dipped in chocolate and coated with heart sprinkles," they announced in the press release.

And, if you are hosting a party in honor of the day of love, consider ordering the Crazy For You ice cream cake. The shareable item is made with "fudge accents, a crunchy OREO® Cookie and buttercream rosettes, customizable in any ice cream and cake flavor of guests' choice." And, it is shaped like a heart, of course.

Markie Devo shared the news in a social media post, with the sweet treat influencer's followers going wild over the announcement. "Love potion #31 is one of their best flavors," commented one. "I SECOND THIS, i look forward to it every year," added a second. "Love potion is a favorite! 😋 Love the red cones too!" added another. "Look forward to [the return of Love Potion #31] every year," another chimed in.

This Restaurant Chain Has the Best Ice Cream in America

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, Baskin-Robbins is offering $3 off a cake order of $20+ and BOGO 50 percent off sundaes for Baskin-Robbins Rewards members. And, if you aren't a member and want to join, when you sign up on the app, you get a free scoop of your choice.

Baskin Robbins Valentine's Day Cake
Baskin Robbins

Even if you don't order Love Potion #31 in time, here's some insider information. "They have this flavor year-round in a pint at Albertsons/Pavilions. It's AMAZING, one of the absolute best flavors," commented an Instagram user. It is also available at other grocery stores. Find it near you on the Baskin-Robbins website.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • Baskin Robbins Love Potion #31

    Baskin-Robbins Brings Back ‘Cult Classic’

  • PENANG, MALAYSIA - 26 MAY 2022: Starbucks Signage at the store. Starbucks Corporation is an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain. Starbucks was founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971.

    Starbucks Cutting 30% of Its Menu

  • 10 Best American Italian Restaurants You've Never Heard Of but Must Visit

    10 Best American Italian Restaurants You've Never Heard Of

  • Disney Just Opened a Massive New Dining Hall With 4 Must-Try Restaurants

    Disney Just Opened a Massive New Dining Hall With 4 Must-Try Restaurants

  • Mountain View, California US - August 21, 2024: closeup of the sign of Costco Wholesale Corporation on one of the stores in Silicon Valley, SF Bay Area. Costco Wholesale exterior trademark logo

    Costco Shoppers Rip This Food Court Favorite

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.