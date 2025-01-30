Baskin-Robbins Brings Back 'Cult Classic' Ice Cream But Act Fast

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, with lots of love-themed sweet treats filling the candy aisle, ice cream shops, and bakeries. Of course, Baskin-Robbins is joining the fun, returning one of their trademark flavors for February. Starting February 1, you can order up a scoop (or two!) of their fan-favorite Valentine's Day-themed ice cream – at least until at least the end of the month.

Love Potion #31 will be available all of February at a Baskin-Robbins shop near you. The iconic flavor has been around for almost 30 years, debuting in 1995. It combines "white chocolate and raspberry flavored ice creams with raspberry-filled chocolate flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate-flavored chips," according to a press release shared by the brand.

Baskin-Robbins is also debuting a Sweetheart Fancy Cone, "a fresh-baked pink waffle cone dipped in chocolate and coated with heart sprinkles," they announced in the press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, if you are hosting a party in honor of the day of love, consider ordering the Crazy For You ice cream cake. The shareable item is made with "fudge accents, a crunchy OREO® Cookie and buttercream rosettes, customizable in any ice cream and cake flavor of guests' choice." And, it is shaped like a heart, of course.

Markie Devo shared the news in a social media post, with the sweet treat influencer's followers going wild over the announcement. "Love potion #31 is one of their best flavors," commented one. "I SECOND THIS, i look forward to it every year," added a second. "Love potion is a favorite! 😋 Love the red cones too!" added another. "Look forward to [the return of Love Potion #31] every year," another chimed in.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, Baskin-Robbins is offering $3 off a cake order of $20+ and BOGO 50 percent off sundaes for Baskin-Robbins Rewards members. And, if you aren't a member and want to join, when you sign up on the app, you get a free scoop of your choice.

Even if you don't order Love Potion #31 in time, here's some insider information. "They have this flavor year-round in a pint at Albertsons/Pavilions. It's AMAZING, one of the absolute best flavors," commented an Instagram user. It is also available at other grocery stores. Find it near you on the Baskin-Robbins website.