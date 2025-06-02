Baskin-Robbins Just Announced a Wild New Flavor With Trolli

Baskin-Robbins and Trolli just teamed up to drop the summer’s hottest new flavors that will send customers on a nostalgic journey right back to the 90s. Starting June 1 Baskin-Robbins is releasing three new frozen treats to its menu, inspired by fan-favorite Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers.

The highlight of this new partnership is the Trolli Sour Blast, Baskin-Robbins’ June Flavor of the Month and Trolli’s first-ever ice cream collaboration. This yummy scoop highlights the addictively sour taste of a Trolli lime-flavored ice cream and orange flavored sherbet, finished with lime flavored swirls. But that’s not all! Lucky guests also get to choose between two other sweet and sour treats: Trolli Sour Blast Fizz which is a “bubbly, sour Fizz that blends the Trolli Sour Blast frozen treat with STARRY Lemon-Lime soda,” and the Trolli Dirt ‘n Worms Sundae, a “throwback treat” packed with with chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, Oreo cookie crumbles, and topped with Trolli Crawlers Minis.

This new lineup is only available for the month of June so take advantage of this delightful new collaboration before it disappears. Baskin-Robbins says the new items are deliberately created to evoke happiness and the spirit of the summer. “We all remember those carefree moments—from grabbing candy at the corner store to hanging out with friends until the streetlights came on. The new limited-edition Trolli treats are a sweet way to reconnect with that energy and make new memories along the way,” says Nicole Boutwell, vice president of brand marketing & culinary for Baskin-Robbins.

If you’re craving some Trolli flavors that aren’t ice cream, check out the Trolli Gummi Pops available in the frozen treat aisle at your local grocery store. The new pops feature the brand’s signature soft and chewy gummi texture but, like with the Baskin-Robbins collaboration, they are nice and cold, perfect for the warmer months. Fans are raving about the pops, calling them delicious and addictive.

"I don't know if I even have the words to describe the texture of the first bite. It does not feel like biting into a regular popsicle," one Redditor said. "But it also doesn't have the consistency of a straight up gummy on a stick. It's somewhere dead in the middle. It's cold, it's refreshing, but the unique gummy chew while still melting in your mouth is the amazing part." Other shoppers are obsessed with the unique texture of the treats. "I love these!! I found them a few months ago and I'm the resident popsicle person of my household, these held a spot in our freezer for a WHILE. I'm a big texture person and I love eating frozen jello cups and the texture of this felt almost exactly like that," another shared.

Customers can choose between the Cherry Lemon and Grape Strawberry flavors for a sweet treat to keep in the freezer all summer.