5 Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches Perfect for Summer Lunches

Enjoy a light and satisfying meal with these popular fast-food options.

Fish sandwiches are the perfect hot-weather food because they’re light enough to enjoy in warm weather and filling enough to hit the spot without leaving you feeling too full. Many fast-food fish sandwiches tick all the boxes for a delicious tangy protein-packed meal, with the crispy fried fish fillet and soft steamed bun resulting in a delicious picnic lunch. If you want to get a really delicious fish sandwich for an al fresco meal, here are five of the best.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwiche

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is the best of a Midwestern fish fry in sandwich form. “The man who owns the Culver’s in my area is a frequent customer at the comic shop I work for. He brings in food for us sometimes and last week he brought us the fish sandwiches. They were AMAZING! The bun alone is worth checking it out,” one fan said.

McDonald Filet-O-Fish

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McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish is a popular option not just for fish sandwiches but across the whole menu (although many diners recommend getting two). “It’s amazing. Delicious,” one Redditor said. “I find it funny that so many people hate on it that this is a totally valid post on Unpopular Opinion despite the fact that the Filet-O-Fish is probably the most popular fish sandwich in the history of humanity.”

Checkers & Rally’s Deep Sea Double

Hungry diners will love the Deep Sea Double at Checkers & Rally’s. This sandwich is made with two crispy fish filets topped with melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, and tartar sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. The regular Crispy Fish Sandwich is also excellent.

Burger King Big Fish

Burger King‘s Big Fish sandwich is popular amongst fast-food fans for having great flavor. This sandwich is made with panko-breaded Alaskan pollock and sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. Fans frequently compare this classic menu item to the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, with fans saying it’s similar, with some preferring the BK fish.

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich is a fan-favorite seasonal sandwich diners love. This flavorful sandwich is made with a crispy fried Alaskan Pollock filet topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and sweet tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian bun. “A few years ago I went to every fast food restaurant I could find that served fish sandwiches and Arby’s was the best. I need to do that again,” one Redditor said.