These chains serve roast beef sandwiches fans say beat Arby’s.

If you are craving roast beef, Arby’s is usually the easiest way to get it. The massive chain fast food joint specializes in roast beef sandwiches, delivering a reliably delicious option. However, according to die-hard roast beef sandwich fans, there are better options if you are willing to put in a little more effort. Here are 5 restaurant chains fans say have better roast beef than Arby’s.

Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut, founded in 1998 in Tempe, Arizona, serves up thick, toasted, premium roast beef subs to satisfy late-night munchies cravings. “That roast beef and horseradish is the best!” a Facebooker declares. Another adds that it is “to die for!!” a Yelper writes.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

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Kelly’s Roast Beef has been serving up delicious New England-style roast beef sandwiches for decades, and the chain maintains that it inspired Arby’s. “Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were ‘invented’ here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one diner says. “We didn’t just make the roast beef 3-way sandwich famous. We started it. 75 years later, we’re still slicing it thin on the daily and stacking it high on rolls from our favorite North Shore bakeries. Some traditions never get old,” the chain writes.

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice, a St. Louis favorite, is known for fresh, thin-sliced, high-quality roast beef piled high on fresh buns, is a Midwest favorite. “The lions choice near my job in O’Fallon put the Arby’s out of business. They know what’s up,” a fan writes. And, the au jus is good enough to drink. “On a road trip in college, I ate at Lions choice and couldn’t drink caffeine (long story). I filled a cup with au jus on the way out and drank that on my drive,” a Redditor confessed.

Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is another quick-fix fast-food roast beef spot where the classic roast beef sandwich is taken seriously: slow-roasted, top (inside) round USDA Choice beef is sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. “Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook group Jersey Sandwich Joints. “It’s all about the FIXEN bar!” another says.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s is one of the top spots for roast beef in the Midwest, focusing its menu around Italian beef sandwiches. “I had Portillos when traveling for work. I ended up getting it 3 more times in like a 3 day trip. I’m so upset my state doesn’t have it. The Italian beef is a true wonder,” one Redditor said. “I always get mine double hot and dipped. It’s a f***ing mess, but absolutely delicious,” another added.