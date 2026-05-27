3 Steakhouses with the Best Sushi, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best steakhouse chains serving high-quality sushi and steaks.

In the mood for steak and sushi? No problem. You can have the ultimate combination of premium dry-aged steaks and world-class sushi without having to run to different locations to get what you want. Many spots are offering the best of both worlds–premier dry-aged steaks with fresh, expertly prepared sushi. To find the chains that offer top-notch steak and sushi, Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, shares his top three picks.

What Makes a Great Steak and Sushi Restaurant

An exceptional steakhouse that also serves sushi must balance two very different culinary disciplines without compromising either. The steaks should be high-quality cuts, properly aged and cooked with precise techniques that highlight flavor and texture. At the same time, the sushi offering needs to emphasize freshness, clean knife work, and properly seasoned rice. “The best places respect both crafts equally,” says Chef Dennis. “You should be able to order a perfectly cooked steak and then turn around and have sushi that feels just as thoughtful and well-executed.”

Benihana

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You know Benihana as the place that turns dinner into an interactive theatre show–chefs cooking steak and fried rice in front of you while doing certain tricks that make the dinner cheer. It’s a fun dining experience, and according to Chef Dennis, it’s also a great sushi chain. “Benihana’s Spicy Crispy Rice brings bold flavor and satisfying texture to the table,” he says. “The crispy rice base adds a golden crunch that pairs beautifully with the spicy tuna topping, creating a contrast that keeps every bite interesting.” He adds, “It’s a shareable appetizer that feels modern, flavorful, and perfectly suited for a lively hibachi dinner experience.”

Mastro’s Steakhouse

For top-tier USDA Prime beef Mastro’s Steakhouse is an upscale chain that never disappoints. Known for its wet-aged steaks, often aged for around 28 days, the beef is cooked in a 1,500-degree broiler to achieve a deeply caramelized crust while maintaining a tender, juicy interior. But the sushi is equally as impressive, says Chef Dennis. “The Crispy Garlic Bigeye Tuna Sashimi is naturally rich and buttery, which makes it ideal for sashimi-style dishes,” says Chef Dennis.” It’s the perfect balance of clean, fresh tuna with bold, aromatic crunch and umami flavor.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is a classic, polished steakhouse experience with strong consistency and a focus on premium cuts. While it’s refined, it’s not overly formal and it’s another steakhouse that delivers delicious sushi like the King Crab Rainbow Roll–Chef Dennis’ favorite. “The sweet king crab provides a luxurious foundation, while the assortment of fresh fish layered on top adds both color and delicate flavor,” he says. “Balanced, elegant, and beautifully presented, it’s a sushi roll that feels right at home on an upscale steakhouse menu.”