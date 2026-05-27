5 Fried Fish Platters Under $15 Diners Say Feel Like a Deal

Enjoy a crispy, satisfying restaurant meal on a budget with these top-rated combos.

If you’re craving a nice seafood platter but don’t want to spend a small fortune, plenty of spots offer excellent fried fish at prices that are more than fair, especially when paired with sides. These platters usually consist of breaded or battered fish like catfish, cod, whiting and more, combined with hush puppies, fries, coleslaw and more for a big, beautiful meal. If you’re craving large portions of seafood for excellent value, here are five of the best grief fish platters for under $15 that diners love.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has excellent lunch combos served Monday to Friday until 5 p.m. The Fried Catfish Combo is $12.99 for two Mississippi filets with hushpuppies, corn, fries, and tartar sauce, served with choice of a petite salad or small bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo and a soft drink. “The food is always delicious. I ALWAYS get the Fried Seafood Platter,” one diner said. “The catfish is crispy and delicious. The crawfish is crazy good, and one of the few places you can get it.”

Hook Fish & Chicken

The $10.99 fish dinners at Hook Fish & Chicken come with fries or coleslaw and bread, and guests can choose from options like catfish, whiting, and more. “The catfish fillet dinner is the best and also great pricing. Love the late night shifters as well,” one diner said.

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Captain D’s

Captain D’s has several great fish platters, like the $12.99 Ultimate Seafood Platter which includes five Butterfly Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells. Served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies. “Affordable and excellent sea food place. If you want a delicious fried or grilled seafood dinner at a reasonable price, this IS the place,” one customer said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners love the $13.59 Super Sampler Platter: One piece of Alaska pollock and all-white meat chicken, three crispy shrimp and a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp, paired with two sides and two hushpuppies. “The tartar sauce and vinegar they provide very much complement the battered fish, and hush puppies are fun to eat as always,” one fan said.

Scalawags Whitefish & Chips

The Atlantic Cod Basket at Scalawags Whitefish & Chips is $14.99 for two pieces of Atlantic Cod, fried to a golden brown and served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, tartar, and lemon. “The place does justice to the popular whitefish speciality! Amazing and would love to come again!” one fan said.