7 Restaurant Chain Meals Perfect After a Beach Day

From fish tacos to burgers, these satisfying chain meals hit the spot.

Summer is almost here, which means sea, sun, surf, and seriously delicious food. Nothing gets an appetite up after a beach day, especially if there’s lots of swimming, surfing, or just lazing around involved. Food seems to taste extra-good when you’re covered in salt and sand, and some meals in particular hit the spot every time. From fish tacos and burritos to burgers and salads, these options are the perfect way to wrap up a fun day. Here are seven chain restaurant meals perfect for a beach day.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill Fish Tacos

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has some of the best chain restaurant fish tacos you can get, perfect for enjoying after a day on the sand. “Their fish tacos are phenomenal, grilled or fried, along with their toppings, sides, and salsa. I come from the east coast and I don’t need to go to In-And-Out, I need Rubio’s,” one fan said.

In-N-Out Double-Double

Despite its appearance, the Double-Double from In-N-Out strikes the perfect balance between filling and light, ideal for a post-beach meal. “If you don’t like a good burger joint then don’t come in. The food is great and the people working there are pretty nice. The Ventura one has such an awesome mellow vibe… must be the beach area,” one diner said.

The Habit Santa Barbara Cobb Salad

The delicious salads at The Habit are easily my favorite for fast food, especially the Santa Barbara Cobb which tastes like magic after a day at the beach. “The grilled chicken salad and chicken Caesar salad were both good size, fresh and crisp,” one fan said.

Qdoba Burrito

A hearty burrito from Qdoba always hits the spot after a busy beach day. “I always order the chicken adobo burrito bowl. And it always does the job. The chicken thigh is so tender and so good. My mouth is watering right now. Fabulous foodie in the house,” one fan said.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

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Chick-fil-A’s delicious fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets and strips are packed with protein for a post-beach refuel. “Whatever they do to that chicken sandwich, I don’t know if it’s a magical pickle or what, but dang if those aren’t good sandwiches,” one diner shared.

Jersey Mike’s Sub

Jersey Mike’s is a great choice not just for a post-beach meal but for actually taking to the beach. “That place is so good and I’ve never heard anyone say a bad thing about it. You have the option of hot subs and cold ones. And everything tastes so fresh,” one fan said.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

It’s only fitting that a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish would be the perfect meal (or snack) after a beach day. “I am 35 years old, I get McDonald’s 2-3x a month and have never had the filet o fish until today. And I just wanted to say man I been missing out, I think it’s the best thing I’ve had at McDonald’s,” one Redditor said. “Yes it is tiny for the price but was fresh and tasty.”