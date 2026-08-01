6 BBQ Chains That Still Smoke Their Meat the Old-Fashioned Way

These popular restaurant chains rely on classic smoking methods for authentic flavor.

If you’re looking for authentic, first-class BBQ there are several spots that still smoke their meat the old-fashioned way, fully earning their reputations as outstanding smokehouses. These restaurants take immense pride in taking the time and effort to smoke meat like ribs, brisket and more for hours, resulting in tender, beautifully rich meat that falls off the bone. Good BBQ is not cheap, but at some spots, diners know they are getting what they pay for and much more: Here are six BBQ chains that still smoke their meat the old-school way.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ proudly smokes their meats the old-fashioned way. “All of the items on the menu are excellent, so you can’t go wrong. Additionally, there are six different sauces to try, so try them all! Just an FYI…. The food is so good, I brought an order home as well,” one diner said.

Full Moon BBQ

Full Moon BBQ is celebrating 40 years of serving up the most delicious authentic BBQ you can get. “My absolute go-to order is the Big Baker with Pork,” one diner said. “It is massive, packed to the brim with flavor, and satisfies a serious appetite every single time. It’s the definition of comfort food done right. I also branched out recently and tried the brisket outside of the baker, and it did not disappoint—tender, smoky, and absolutely delicious.”

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint is famous for amazing whole hog BBQ, smoked over local hickory wood for 22-24 hours. Every menu item is made from scratch every day, from sides and sauces and everything in between. “We take great care in preparing time-honored recipes that speak to our West Tennessee-style BBQ roots, and pair them alongside beloved Southern classics and signature dishes like Redneck Tacos and BBQ Nachos,” the chain says.

City Barbeque

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City Barbeque diners love the chain’s beautiful, old-fashioned smoking methods. “There’s more to our food than just meat and heat,” the restaurant says. “So much goes into good barbeque, which is why we put our whole heart into every step. Whether we’re sourcing a brisket, selecting the wood, watching the clock, or carving to order, we’ll never give you anything less than our best.”

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ still cooks its meats low and slow to absolute perfection. “The approach is simple: source the best quality ingredients we can and donʼt fuss with them too much,” the chain says. “We cook our barbeque the old school way with plenty of wood and time, adding just the right amount of salt and spice to let that lovely marriage of process and product evolve into something transcendent.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Diners at Terry Black’s Barbecue expect the best and get it. “Used by seasoned pitmasters and backyard BBQers alike, offset smokers are prized for their ability to deliver rich, smoky flavors and provide a hands-on approach to barbecue,” the restaurant says. “Here at Terry Black’s BBQ we only use offset smokers, which you can get a tour of at any of our locations.”