5 Best BBQ Restaurants in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the BBQ spots that truly deliver.

Whether you love it smokey, bold, spicy or sweet, BBQ is the ultimate flavor explosion. From tender ribs and juicy brisket to tangy pulled pork, there’s something irresistible about slow-cooked meat that’s packed with flavor. Plus, no matter what kind of meat lover you are—beef, pork, chicken, or even sausage—there’s a BBQ style that hits the spot. There’s a lot of good BBQ in the U.S., but to find the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their go-to BBQ spot and why. Here are the top five that deliver exceptional taste, technique and a memorable experience.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Rodney Scott’s BBQ is beloved for its mix of authentic flavor, tradition, and personality that make it more than just another BBQ spot — it’s an experience. Locations can be found in Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. “This BBQ joint is one of the rare places that still perfects whole‑hog barbecue — slowly smoking the entire hog over hardwood coals and finishing it with a tangy vinegar‑pepper sauce that balances bright acidity with deep, smoky flavor,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin‑trained private chef in California. “Rodney Scott’s James Beard Award–winning technique celebrates traditional Southern pitmaster methods while allowing the natural richness of the pork to shine.”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave's BBQ combines bold flavors, approachable dining, and a fun, casual vibe that appeals to a wide range of BBQ fans. It's a go-to for award-winning Pitmaster and Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse in Chicago, IL. "I've never had a disappointing meal there, especially when I order the ribs. They're flavorful, they have that bite integrity I'm looking for, are reasonably priced, and most importantly, are delicious."

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ serves classic, flavorful Southern barbecue in generous portions at a price and atmosphere that are welcoming for families and groups. For Chef Greg Mueller, director of culinary innovations at recteq, Sonny’s in Atlanta was his first taste of BBQ as a kid. “I remember the pulled pork sandwich with hot vinegar sauce,” he said. “When we were traveling for sports, we’d stop there!”

Rendezvous

Rendezvous is the quintessential Memphis barbecue experience. It’s classic Memphis BBQ done right — with smoky, seasoned ribs, a menu full of Southern favorites, and a long‑standing reputation that makes it a destination for locals and visitors alike. “Rendezvous in Memphis is a favorite BBQ spot that I love to visit when I’m in the area,” says Chef Greg. “They are famous for their ribs, but their baked beans actually changed my life.”

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Founded in Texas in 1941, Dickey’s has deep roots in American BBQ tradition. For fans, the brand represents a taste of classic American barbecue culture they grew up with or associate with family gatherings. “Dickey’s delivers classic barbecue flavors with a focus on slow cooking and smoke,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “Their meats tend to have good tenderness and recognizable smoke flavor, and their traditional sides reinforce the full barbecue experience.”