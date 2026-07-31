These chain restaurants serve stacked, satisfying Reuben sandwiches diners can't stop recommending.

When my father was alive, he couldn’t say no to a Reuben sandwich. The deli sandwich is an indulgent option, toasted rye bread piled high with corned beef or pastrami, Swiss, and sauerkraut, doused in Thousand Island or Russian Dressing. It’s not for everyone, but usually those who order the massive sandwich are die-hard fans. Where can you get the best Reuben, aside from one of the deli greats in New York City or Los Angeles? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best Reuben sandwiches, according to diners.

Arby’s

Arby’s is a surprising spot that serves a corned beef Reuben diners love. It is served on marbled rye bread filled with freshly sliced corned beef, melty Swiss Cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and creamy Thousand Island dressing. “Arby’s Reuben doesn’t disappoint! I prefer thick slices of corned beef, but Arby’s Reuben is a great substitute when you’re on the go. I love that they don’t skimp on the meat or sauerkraut,” one fan said. “It’s always a go-to menu item for me,” a Redditor says. “Yeah I agree. It’s surprisingly good,” another agrees.

McAlister’s Deli

The Reuben at McAlister’s Deli is a sandwich chain serving a classic Reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marbled rye. “If you are a fan of a Reuben sandwich McAlister’s is outstanding!” one Facebook fan shared.

Jason’s Deli

Over at Jason’s Deli, order up the Reuben the Great sandwich with real, thick-cut corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and smoky-tangy Russian dressing grilled on classic rye bread. “For a chain place, it was honestly incredible,” one diner said. “I’ve had my fair share of Reubens and this totally exceeded my expectations.”

Culver’s

If you are in the Midwest and craving a Reuben, Culver’s delivers. The Grilled Reuben Melt features hand-trimmed, lean corned beef, cured in delicately seasoned brine and slow-cooked, piled high with melted, real Wisconsin Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread. “Culver’s Reuben is amazing,” one Redditor said. “Personally, I think Culver’s is second to none,” another Redditor says.

Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery

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Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery has many delicious Reuben sandwiches on the menu, including the classic Reuben with corned beef, grilled sauerkraut and swiss on rye. “Corned Beef Reuben: one of the best in NYC,” one Yelper said. “I ordered the mixed Reuben sandwich and it was hands down the best Reuben I’ve ever eaten. This would be a solid go-to if I came here regularly,” another commented.