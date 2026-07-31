5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hash Browns, According to Diners

From crispy patties to loaded skillets, these chains serve the best hash browns, according to diners.

There is more than one way to make hash browns. Some restaurants make them the traditional way, finely julienned potatoes fried until golden brown on a griddle. Others cook them molded into patties, while some restaurants use diced potatoes and a variety of veggies and serve them more as home fries. No matter how they are prepared, the fried spuds pair perfectly with eggs and are a breakfast staple. Where can you get the most delicious hash browns? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best versions, according to diners.

Waffle House

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Waffle House hash browns are iconic, customizable shredded potatoes that can be customized to your liking. You can get them “Scattered, Smothered & Covered” or “All the Way” with a rich mix of toppings. For example, “Smothered” is served sautéed with onions, “Covered” with melted American cheese, “Chunked” with chunks of grilled hickory-smoked ham, and “Diced” with grilled tomatoes for juice. “My order: Double order, scattered and well browned, smothered, covered, and chunked,” a Redditor states.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s iconic oval-shaped hash browns are a fast food favorite. The perfectly crispy, golden, tasty treat, which is actually a single hash brown, not plural, is made with shredded potatoes shaped into a patty that is somehow fluffy on the inside and crispy and toasty on the outside. And, is super easy to eat on-the-go without silverware.

Cracker Barrel

The hashbrown casserole with shredded potatoes, Colby jack cheese, chopped onions, salt and pepper, and a seasoning blend, baked for a hot and bubbly consistency, is my go-to at Cracker Barrel. You can order it as a side all day long, and with its creamy, cheesy, and savory flavor, it pairs with everything from eggs to pot roast.

Dunkin’

My absolute favorite fast food hash browns on the planet are weirdly at Dunkin’. Served in a little bag, the little hash brown rounds are the perfect intersection of chewy and crispy, and the taste is just perfect. They also pair perfectly with the chain’s breakfast sandwiches and Snackin’ Bacon side.

First Watch

First Watch does potatoes well. You can get the chain’s version of hash browns, the Fresh, Seasoned Potatoes, and a standard side dish served with-or-substituted in meals like the Traditional Breakfast, featuring pan-roasted diced potatoes. There are also a variety of Hash options on the menu, which are breakfast skillets with the potatoes topped with eggs and other items. The Famhouse Hash comes with cage-free eggs, bacon, avocado, house-roasted onions and tomatoes, plus Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.