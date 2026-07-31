From the McDLT to McSalad Shakers, these retired McDonald's favorites still have loyal fans.

Over the years, McDonald’s has tested out endless menu items. Some remained a drive-thru staple, while others were retired after a brief to long run. Not all were beloved; many, including the recent Big Arch flop, disappeared without complaint. However, there are several that fans refuse to forget and regularly demand that the chain put them back on the menu for good. Here are 7 discontinued McDonald’s items fans are still begging for.

The Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait

The Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait, a mainstay on the menu for decades, was one of my childhood orders. “I genuinely loved the fruit and yogurt parfait, and I think McDonald’s should bring it back,” one Redditor wrote. “Something about the slightly soggy frozen fruit, with the sweet yogurt, and granola was just so good. You can’t really make anything that compares at home though.” A former employee even gave it a shout-out. “When I worked there around 2014 I loved making them,” they wrote. “The fruit was put in frozen- a scoop of strawberries and FIVE blueberries- and the yogurt was a very sweet vanilla.”

McDLT

The McDLT, served in a two-part container separating the warm components from the chilled, is another favorite that diners still talk about. According to reports, the item was discontinued due to the not-so-eco-friendly packaging.

Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Chicken McNuggets with a kick, launched in 2020. The OG crispy breading was spiked with cayenne and chili pepper, satisfying spicy taste buds. McDonald’s Singapore added Curry Chicken McNuggets, coated in a crispy batter infused with “fragrant, aromatic curry spices,” according to one Singaporean publication, which were a hit.

McRib

The most requested item to be permanently returned to the McDonald’s menu is the McRib. While the brand regularly brings it back to select locations, the item is a crowd-pleaser. The boneless poke sandwich, smothered in McDonald’s barbecue sauce, is a nostalgic favorite that generally makes an annual appearance.

Arch Deluxe

The Arh Deluxe, marked as an adult burger, was the biggest flop in McDonald’s advertising history. Launched in 1996, it had the largest advertising and promotional budget (a whopping $300 million, equivalent to $601 million in 2025) in fast food history at the time. The sandwich featured a quarter-pound beef patty, mustard-mayo sauce, cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a sesame seed bun. “The Arch Deluxe was supposed to be the first entry into a better burger — premium burger — experience for McDonald’s,” chef Andrew Selvaggio, the burger’s creator, told Eater. The chain ultimately discontinued the Arch Deluxe in 2000 due to disappointing sales. “I have no idea why this did so poorly. I loved it,” one person writes. “There was something special to this… like a pepper-y taste? Would love to have it again,” another writes. “I’ll break keto for an arch deluxe,” a third adds. “This is the burger I still dream of sometimes. It was so unique and so good,” another fan writes.

Deep-Fried Apple Pies

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Fans desperately miss McDonald’s deep-fried apple pies, which are still available in other countries, but were replaced with a healthier version stateside. In June, they were added for a limited time only. “McDonald’s apple pie when they were DEEP FRIED. So crispy on the outside. Not baked as the current ones they have now,” one Redditor says. “I haven’t been to McDonald’s in years, but if they brought these back exactly the same as they were, I’d be there in a heartbeat!” another says. “They crackle when you bit them!” a third Redditor describes.

McSalad Shakers

McSalad Shakers, available from 2000 to 2003, went down in history as the easiest way to enjoy greens. They were one of my favorites, though not much healthier than a burger. “Those things were incredible. The Cesar dressing they had was so good,” one Redditor says. “I thought these were actually relatively popular. I fell for the novelty as a kid but I actually thought they were good. Great way to get kids to eat salad, also made it easier to choose something healthier when on the road (where it’s so much easier to justify a handheld burger). But taught me that you don’t have to dump tons of dressing on, just disperse it well and it makes a big difference,” another added. “Throwback to when some people thought they were losing weight from eating this,” a third chimed in.