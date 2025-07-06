 Skip to content

5 Belly-Blasting Moves That Outperform a 30-Minute Run After 40

These powerhouse exercises melt more belly fat than 30 minutes of logging miles.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 6, 2025 | 8:00 AM

Ah, stubborn belly fat: It’s too easy to gain after 40 and frustratingly challenging to lose. But what if we told you certain exercises can burn more belly fat than a 30-minute run? If you’re tired of lacing up your sneakers and logging countless miles, these expert-approved moves deliver results and will help you slim down.

“While a 30-minute run can burn calories during the workout, it doesn’t significantly stimulate muscle growth or elevate resting metabolic rate,” explains Dr. Akanni Salako, founder and head wellness coach of The Wellness Lab who has a doctorate in physical therapy. “In some cases, excessive cardio may even increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone linked to abdominal fat storage. For more sustainable results, a training approach that incorporates strength, metabolic conditioning, and core engagement is far more effective.”

These belly-blasting exercises blend resistance training, core activation, and cardio demand, promoting the afterburn effect (EPOC), meaning your body continues to torch calories even after your workout is complete. “More importantly, they help stimulate muscle-building hormones like growth hormone, testosterone, and IGF-1, which are crucial for women over 40,” Dr. Salako adds.

Squat To Press (Dumbbells or Kettlebell)

woman doing dumbbell squat to press, concept of exercises to melt lower belly fat
Shutterstock

“This exercise promotes full-body compound movement that recruits large muscle groups and drives heart rate up—boosting calorie burn during and after your workout,” Dr. Salako explains.

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand at shoulder height.
  2. Bend your knees and hips to lower into a squat.
  3. Drive through your feet to stand, pressing the weights overhead.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Mountain Climbers

woman doing mountain climbers exercise
Shutterstock

“Mountain climbers are a dynamic core move that also doubles as cardio. It torches calories and keeps your abs under tension for maximum fat-burning impact,” says Dr. Salako.

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Activate your core as you quickly drive your left knee to your chest.
  3. Quickly switch legs, driving your right knee to your chest.
  4. Continue to alternate legs.

7 Simple Daily Exercises to Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

Renegade Rows

man doing renegade row with dumbbells on mat outside by beach
Shutterstock

“Renegade rows strengthen the back, shoulders, and core while forcing abdominal engagement to maintain stability. Plus, the push-pull combo revs your metabolism,” Dr. Salako tells us.

  1. Begin in a high plank holding a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Row one dumbbell toward your chest, and lower.
  3. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Jump Squats Or Step-Through Lunges

fitness duo performing jump squats at the gym
Shutterstock

“These explosive or controlled lower-body moves elevate heart rate and demand core control,” says Dr. Salako. “They also increase lower-body strength—critical for aging metabolism.”

  1. For jump squats, lower into a squat by bending your knees and pressing your hips back.
  2. Jump up, sweeping your arms behind you.
  3. Squat down deep when landing, keeping your arms stretched forward.

7 Ways To Start Losing Belly Fat in 10 Days

Plank With Shoulder Taps

man performing plank exercises to lose five inches of belly fat
Shutterstock

“This exercise adds instability and movement to the traditional plank,” Dr. Salako explains. “Your core, glutes, and shoulders all fire together while increasing heart rate for a cardio-strength combo.”

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground.
  3. As you rise up, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder.
  4. Place your hand on the floor.
  5. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
More in Mind + Body
  • Fitness woman on white sand beach and turquoise ocean background exercising abs with sit-ups workout. Young female athlete doing ab toning exercises with v-up crunches as basic core body poses. If You Can Do These 3 Moves Without Rest, Your Core Is Rock Solid. Cover

    Can You Do These 3 Core Moves Without Rest?

  • Muscular girl in a red shirt raises the bar. 5 Strength Moves That Torch Fat Faster Than Cardio After 40. Cover

    5 Strength Moves That Burn More Fat Than Cardio

  • Two lady hiker on the walkway at the Grand Canyon National Park, USA

    4 U.S. Hikes That Are Killer Workouts

  • Portrait Of Athletic Middle Aged Female Training Outdoors, Making Butterfly Stretch Exercise, Sporty Beautiful Woman Sitting On Yoga Mat On Wooden Pier Near River And Smiling At Camera, Copy Space. If You Can Do These 6 Flexibility Tests, Your Joints Are 20 Years Younger. Cover

    Can You Pass These 6 Flexibility Tests?

  • Morning workout. Healthy lifestyle concept. Young attractive woman in sportswear does warm up before exercise on the beach at sunrise. Running on the spot. 3 Moves You Can Do Anywhere to Shrink Belly Fat Fast After 40 Cover

    3 Moves To Shrink Belly Fat After 40

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.