5 Belly-Blasting Moves That Outperform a 30-Minute Run After 40

Ah, stubborn belly fat: It’s too easy to gain after 40 and frustratingly challenging to lose. But what if we told you certain exercises can burn more belly fat than a 30-minute run? If you’re tired of lacing up your sneakers and logging countless miles, these expert-approved moves deliver results and will help you slim down.

“While a 30-minute run can burn calories during the workout, it doesn’t significantly stimulate muscle growth or elevate resting metabolic rate,” explains Dr. Akanni Salako, founder and head wellness coach of The Wellness Lab who has a doctorate in physical therapy. “In some cases, excessive cardio may even increase cortisol levels, a stress hormone linked to abdominal fat storage. For more sustainable results, a training approach that incorporates strength, metabolic conditioning, and core engagement is far more effective.”

These belly-blasting exercises blend resistance training, core activation, and cardio demand, promoting the afterburn effect (EPOC), meaning your body continues to torch calories even after your workout is complete. “More importantly, they help stimulate muscle-building hormones like growth hormone, testosterone, and IGF-1, which are crucial for women over 40,” Dr. Salako adds.

Squat To Press (Dumbbells or Kettlebell)

“This exercise promotes full-body compound movement that recruits large muscle groups and drives heart rate up—boosting calorie burn during and after your workout,” Dr. Salako explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand at shoulder height. Bend your knees and hips to lower into a squat. Drive through your feet to stand, pressing the weights overhead.

Mountain Climbers

“Mountain climbers are a dynamic core move that also doubles as cardio. It torches calories and keeps your abs under tension for maximum fat-burning impact,” says Dr. Salako.

Begin in a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and body straight. Activate your core as you quickly drive your left knee to your chest. Quickly switch legs, driving your right knee to your chest. Continue to alternate legs.

Renegade Rows

“Renegade rows strengthen the back, shoulders, and core while forcing abdominal engagement to maintain stability. Plus, the push-pull combo revs your metabolism,” Dr. Salako tells us.

Begin in a high plank holding a dumbbell in each hand. Row one dumbbell toward your chest, and lower. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Jump Squats Or Step-Through Lunges

“These explosive or controlled lower-body moves elevate heart rate and demand core control,” says Dr. Salako. “They also increase lower-body strength—critical for aging metabolism.”

For jump squats, lower into a squat by bending your knees and pressing your hips back. Jump up, sweeping your arms behind you. Squat down deep when landing, keeping your arms stretched forward.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

“This exercise adds instability and movement to the traditional plank,” Dr. Salako explains. “Your core, glutes, and shoulders all fire together while increasing heart rate for a cardio-strength combo.”