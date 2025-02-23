7 Best Daily Exercises to Blast Belly Fat, According to a Trainer

As an ISSA-certified trainer, I've seen countless clients struggle with stubborn body fat. They came to me looking for effective ways to shed unwanted pounds and get healthier. Through the years, I've developed an approach that actually works. Let me share these proven exercises that can help transform your body and boost your health.

Why Belly Fat Matters

Before we dive into the details, it's important to understand why targeting excess fat, especially around the midsection, matters so much for your health. Excess belly fat, specifically visceral fat, surrounds vital organs like the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This metabolically active fat releases inflammatory substances that can lead to serious health risks, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, insulin resistance, and increased risk of various cancers. Read on to learn how to get rid of the problem.

6 Standing Workouts for a Stronger, Leaner Core

Kettlebell Swings

This full-body exercise burns calories while strengthening your core. Stand with feet hip-width apart and swing the kettlebell between your legs as you drive your hips forward. Complete 3 sets of 15-20 reps.

Deadlifts

Using either a kettlebell or barbell, this move engages your entire posterior chain while burning calories and strengthening your core. Keep your core tight, hinge at the hips, and lift the weight with control. Complete 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

Russian Twists

This exercise targets your obliques and core muscles. Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and twist side to side with a kettlebell or just your bodyweight. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Here's How Long Your Incline Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat

Hanging Leg Raises

This move strengthens your lower abs and helps prevent belly fat accumulation. Hang from a bar and lift your legs, keeping them as straight as possible. For a modification, try lying leg raises. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Plank to Shoulder Taps

This exercise engages your core while improving balance. Start in a plank position and alternate tapping your shoulders without shifting your hips. Complete 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Mountain Climbers

This high-intensity exercise burns fat while strengthening your core. Begin in a plank position and drive your knees toward your chest at a fast pace, as if running. Complete 3 sets of 30 seconds each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Over 40? These 7 Exercises Keep You Strong and Fit for Life

Sprint Intervals

Another high-intensity exercise that boosts metabolism. Sprint for 20-30 seconds, then walk for 30-60 seconds. Complete 6-8 sets.

Spot reduction isn't possible, but combining these strength training exercises with core focus and cardio will help reduce overall body fat over time. For best results, focus on progressive overload – gradually increase your intensity to keep challenging your muscles and burning fat efficiently. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.