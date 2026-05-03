4 Daily Exercises That Firm Belly Overhang Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

Strengthen your deep core and kick belly fat to the curb by adding these daily moves to your routine.

Slimming down a stubborn waistline is a common goal for many individuals. As you age and experience hormonal and metabolic shifts, fat tends to appear in the most frustrating places. That’s why it’s wise to have a solid at-home workout routine on deck that promotes consistency and accountability. We spoke with Michael D. Pope, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, who shares four daily exercises that can help you lose belly overhang quicker than gym sessions after 60. Pope received his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from East Texas Baptist University and has been a Tactical Strength & Conditioning Facilitator (TSAC-F) since 2021.

“Contrary to popular belief, belly overhang or the ‘belly apron‘ can be present in active adults and individuals successfully losing weight,” Pope tells us. “The most common causes of belly overhang are rapid weight loss and a decrease in collagen production. As we age, collagen, which is responsible for skin strength and elasticity, begins to decrease and causes saggy and thinner skin which can be responsible for the belly overhang in older individuals.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The exercises below can strengthen your deep core and gluteal muscles, helping to improve balance while reducing lower back pain.

Pelvic Tilt

“This exercise assists in postural stabilization by strengthening deep core muscles as well as gluteal muscles. These corrections will help improve balance and decrease low back pain,” Pope explains.

Begin by lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Activate your core and rotate your hips by driving your belly in toward your spine. Hold for 10 seconds. Slowly release.

Supine March

Begin lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Activate your core. Lift one foot a few inches off the floor, bringing that knee close to your chest. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Bridge

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 5 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Alternating Superman