These discontinued chain restaurant favorites still spark nostalgia among diners decades later.

The 1990s were one of the greatest decades to be alive. Maybe I’m biased, as I got to come of age in the 10-year-span defined by the Grunge movement, hip-hop’s golden age, TGIF, and you know, a time in life when fast food was actually delicious and cheap. There are so many items that lived on restaurant menus that spark serious nostalgia. What are we still missing from the 1990s restaurant menu? Here are 7 beloved menu items from the 90s that vanished from chain restaurants.

KFC’s Corn on the Cob

One of my favorite 1990s meals was a big bucket of fried chicken with the corn on the cob soaked in butter that came inside that yellow plastic bag. KFC corn on the cob disappeared in the early 2000s, and people are still talking about it. “That tasted soo good slathered in butter..nom nom,” one Redditor. “I too thought their corn was the best! Somehow more juicy but not soggy?” another said. “Omg YESSS I can taste it now,” another added.

McDonald’s McPizza

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During the 1990s, you could order pizza at McDonald’s. The chain’s McPizza was introduced by Chicago-based McDonald’s in the mid-1980s and mostly discontinued around 2000. It is reportedly available at only one location in the country – the world’s largest McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida. In a YouTube video, one restaurantgoer showed the digital ordering platform, where you can select your toppings, sauce, and cheese type.

Taco Bell’s Enchirito

Taco Bell registered the name Enchirito with the United States Patent and Trademark Office way back in May 1970, describing it as a “Combination Enchilada And Burrito” and it was a mainstay on the menu until discontinued in 1993. “The Enchirito and I go way back. Waaaay back. I can remember the aluminum trays, the transition to paper boats, the tragic loss of Black Olives, and the Blasphemous transition to steaming the thing to melt the Cheese. I know full well the pain of dealing with the loss of the original very thin die-cut Tortilla that came in the blue wrap, the stack that would basically dissolve after a while in the steam cabinet, it’s flour turning into a paste and dripping through the rack wires. Yeah…Old man here to tell you that the Original Enchirito was a whole ‘nother beast, and what now passes for one is but a distant echo of a thing once glorious,” a former employee wrote on Reddit. “Enchirito from the 2000’s is my all-time favorite Taco Bell item,” adds another.

Wendy’s SuperBar

The Wendy’s salad bar, aka The SuperBar, was another popular feature in the fast food chain during the 1990s. “The SuperBar arguably was discontinued because it was too popular, and thus became harder to keep clean and to maintain,” a person says. “I miss the salad bar too. I would make a special trip to Wendy’s for lunch just for that salad bar,” another said.

McDonald’s Deep-Fried Apple Pies

Once upon a time, McDonald’s Deep-Fried Apple Pies, served in the cardboard pouches, were the go-to dessert at the chain. However, in 1992 they were replaced with a baked version. “McDonald’s apple pie when they were DEEP FRIED. So crispy on the outside. Not baked as the current ones they have now,” one Redditor says. “I haven’t been to McDonald’s in years, but if they brought these back exactly the same as they were, I’d be there in a heartbeat!” another says. “They crackle when you bit them!” a third Redditor describes

Wendy’s Fresh Stuffed Pitas

Wendy’s Fresh Stuffed Pitas were a popular 1990s order. They came in four flavors – Garden Ranch Chicken, Chicken Caesar, Classic Greek, and Garden Veggie, each stuffed with veggies and chicken. “Wendy’s Fresh Stuffed Pitas came out in 1997. These were unbelievably good for fast food,” a Redditor says. “Caesar and Greek were god tier,” another adds. “It’s the one item in fast food that I really, REALLY wish they would bring back. Especially since Wendy’s has been on a downslide with that controversial change to the chicken sandwich and lettuce,” a third chimes in.

Burger King’s BK Broiler

The Burger King BK Broiler was launched in 1990 as a healthier alternative to fried fast food. It was a game-changing grilled chicken sandwich that was eventually replaced by the Chicken Whopper in the early 2000s. “With all the chicken sandwhich craze, and BK’s own offerings lacking, it’s time to bring back the original, the chicken sandwich they excelled at…the BK Broiler. For those too young: Burger King’s first broiled chicken burger, the BK Broiler, was introduced in 1990. It was made with lettuce, tomato and a dill ranch sauce served on an oat dusted roll. It was revolutionary at the time due to not being fried and having a unique sauce and bun. It would be just as revolutionary today in light of all the Fried Chicken/Pickle/Thousand Island variants and clones out there flooding the market. They could hype it up by also simultaneously offering a Spicy BK Broiler with Buffalo Ranch instead of Dill Ranch. Get one of each!” a Redditor says. “Bro, when I was a kid I LIVED off of the BK Broiler,” another chimed in. It was eventually replaced with the Chicken Whopper.