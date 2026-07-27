5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crawfish Boils

These popular seafood spots serve up flavorful, authentic Cajun seafood boils.

Crawfish boils are staple Cajun/Southern meals where crawfish is boiled in a huge pot with potatoes, sausage, corn, and more. This delightfully messy meal is packed with big flavors, and the citrus from lemon and lime perfectly balances out the spice from the cajun seasonings. These hearty meals are definitely a group activity, especially if the food is tapped on a paper-lined table. If you’re in the mood for a truly authentic crawfish boil, several spots are worth a visit: Here are five chains where the crawfish boils are flavorful, generous, and delicious.

The Boiling Crab

Diners at The Boiling Crab can feast on crawfish boils with sauce and their choice of spiciness. “Waited 30min and it was worth every second. We ordered 1 pound of shrimp crawfish clams king and snow crab. Medium heat with the shabang sauce. Don’t bother with sides or fried anything,” one fan said.

Cap’t Loui

The crawfish boil at Cap’t Loui is a must-have. “Why did no one tell me?! Just ate at Capt Loui’s for the first time… best service I’ve ever experienced, the best Crawfish I’ve had in a long time, and the funnel cake fries are ridiculously good,” one fan raved.

Hook & Reel

Diners at Hook & Reel can order crawfish by the half-pound for their delicious seafood boils. “We added Crawfish & chose their special sauce which is a blend of all the sauces on their menu and it was DELICIOUS! So flavorful, and everything comes out cooked perfectly,” one fan said.

Angry Crab Shack

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Angry Crab Shack diners can enjoy crawfish boils and combos with varying levels of heat. “Best crawfish in AZ! We ordered takeout and it totally satisfied our craving for Viet-Cajun crawfish,” one diner said.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish specializes in delicious crawfish boils, fried catfish, and more. “Hot N Juicy is my husband’s & my absolute favorite restaurant!!!” one diner raved. “The food is absolutely amazing, we always order the shrimp juicy Cajun mild with green mussels and the crawfish. The portions are huge and honestly this is the best seafood dine-in that exists.”