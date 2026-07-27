5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crawfish Étouffée, According to Diners

Treat yourself to a bowl of this rich, buttery Cajun and Creole classic.

Crawfish étouffée is a classic Cajun and Creole dish, made with crawfish tails cooked in a rich, flavorful gravy and served with white rice. This savory seafood staple is bursting with delicious flavors and diners can’t get enough of the buttery sauce and tender crawfish. Crawfish étouffée is anything but boring, and many restaurants have it down to an art: Here are five chains where the crawfish étouffée is creamy, delicious, and seasoned to perfection.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a delicious fan-favorite crawfish étouffée served with white rice. There’s also a Crawfish Platter with both tasty fried crawfish and crawfish etouffee. “Last visit I ordered the crawfish platter, which combines very generous portions of the etouffe and fried crawfish — wonderful rich succulent flavors, delicious tomatoey sauce in the etouffe, and big enough to satisfy a big appetite like mine,” one diner said.

Crawfish Cafe

The Crawfish Étouffée at Crawfish Cafe is one of several great crawfish menu items at the chain. The restaurant also has Crawfish Cheese Bread, Crawfish Mini Empanadas, and even Crawfish Beignets. “The crawfish were packed with flavor and perfectly seasoned — every bite had the right amount of spice and seasoning,” one fan said.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has exceptional crawfish étouffée on the menu made with crawfish served in a rich dark roux sauce with dirty rice. “Had the Cajun combo with fried crawfish and crawfish etouffee. It was tasty and the portions were great!” one diner shared.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant

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Drago’s Seafood Restaurant has crawfish étouffée made with Louisiana crawfish, Cajun stew, vegetables, and rice. The Crawfish Fest is another perfect menu item for seafood-lovers: Louisiana crawfish tails served three ways (traditional étouffée, fried crawfish tails, crawfish mac & cheese), and charbroiled corn on the cob.

The Chimes

The Chimes has crawfish étouffée with thick tomato-based sauce and crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered bread roll and garnished with green onions. The Crawfish Fries are another excellent dish: Fries layered with a pepper jack cream sauce, sautéed crawfish and topped with a melted gouda mix, garnished with fried crawfish tails and green onions and served with ranch and au jus gravy.