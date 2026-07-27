5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Cinnamon French Toast, According to Chefs

The best chain restaurants for cinnamon French toast, according to chefs.

French toast is already one of the most comforting breakfast dishes around, but add cinnamon and it becomes an even more irresistible treat. From thick-cut breads and sweet cinnamon swirls to decadent toppings and bakery-inspired flavors, several restaurant chains have transformed this brunch classic into a signature dish. With so many tempting options, choosing where to find the best cinnamon French toast can be a challenge. To help narrow down the top picks, Eat This, Not That! turned to Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, for her expert recommendations.

First Watch

Known for its elevated brunch menu, First Watch has a mouthwatering Floridian French Toast that Filer highly recommends. “The Floridian French toast starts with thick-cut challah bread that’s dipped in a scratch-made custard, then topped with powdered cinnamon sugar and warm mixed berry compote,” she explains. “The combination creates a rich, fluffy breakfast with just the right balance of sweetness and fresh fruit flavors.”

Black Bear Diner

If you’re craving a breakfast that doubles as a decadent treat, Black Bear Diner delivers one of the most over-the-top cinnamon French toast options around. “Black Bear Diner is known for its hearty breakfast menu, and its Cinnamon Roll French Toast is one of the most indulgent options available,” says Filer. “Thick slices of cinnamon roll are dipped in French toast batter, grilled, and finished with icing for a breakfast that feels like dessert.”

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel has built its reputation on serving nostalgic comfort food, and its cinnamon-infused French toast is a sweet spin on the classic breakfast staple. It’s not always on the menu, but when it’s offered, don’t hesitate. “Cracker Barrel’s Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast features cinnamon streusel bread that’s griddled until golden and finished with cinnamon and cream cheese icings,” says Filer. “The rich cinnamon flavor and soft, buttery texture make it an indulgent twist on classic French toast.”

IHOP

As one of America’s most recognizable breakfast chains, IHOP knows how to perfect the basics—including French toast.”IHOP’s Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast is made with extra thick bread dipped in a vanilla-cinnamon batter that creates a soft center and golden exterior,” says Filer. “It offers a classic French toast flavor and pairs well with fresh fruit, syrup, or breakfast meats.”

Broken Yolk Cafe

For a breakfast that feels like dessert, Broken Yolk Cafe puts a sweet spin on a morning classic with its cinnamon-forward French toast offerings. The chain’s indulgent creations combine warm spices, rich flavors, and comforting textures that make them a favorite among brunch lovers. According to Filer, “Broken Yolk Cafe’s Churro French Toast delivers the best of both worlds — the comforting flavors of a cinnamon roll with the soft, custardy texture of classic French toast.” She adds, “It’s a sweet, satisfying dish that feels like a special weekend treat.”