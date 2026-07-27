These restaurant chains still serve complimentary chips and salsa with your meal.

One of the things I look forward to the most when enjoying a Mexican meal out? The bottomless chips and salsa. Historically a mainstay at Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, the pre-appetizer crowd-pleaser isn’t a given these days, as many chains and independently owned restaurants are trying to cut costs. However, there are still a handful of chains offering the favorite South-of-the-border freebie. Here are 5 chains that still give you free chips and salsa.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s serves up scratch-made classics that fill you up at affordable prices. They also provide complimentary chips and fresh salsa for dine-in customers. Insider tip: Try asking for a side of the chain’s signature Creamy Jalapeño sauce, which is typically free upon request and makes a delicious dip. Additionally, most of the entrées are priced between $12 and $15, making it a budget-friendly dining experience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On The Border

On the Border, a popular Tex-Mex sit-down chain serving reliable plates and solid portions at affordable prices, offers piping hot complimentary baskets of chips and salsa. The salsa is so delicious that you can buy it in a jar at your local grocery store.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex offers classic Tex-Mex comfort at fair prices, including complimentary chips and salsa for dine-in customers. Baskets of fresh, warm tortilla chips and their signature salsa are brought to the table for free when you sit down for your meal. There are also lots of under $20 options, including tacos, a burrito (with most fillings under $20) or the chain’s popular 2-item combo, which is exactly $20 and comes with your choice of Enchiladas, Soft or Crispy Tacos, hand-rolled pork tamale, Crispy Chicken Flautas, or Chile Relleno, plus, fresh Mex rice, their signature sweet corn tamalito and your choice of homemade beans: beans a la charra, refried beans, or vegetarian black beans.

Moe’s

At Moe’s Southwest Grill, complimentary chips and house-made salsa are automatically included with every entrée. The restaurant is famous for its super-fresh salsa. In a Reddit post, a former employee maintains that the restaurant prides itself on freshness, “cutting tomatoes daily, anywhere from 25 to 100 [pounds].” Customers also maintain the chain offers large portion sizes.

Uncle Julio’s

You might have to pay for the tableside-made guacamole at Uncle Julio’s, but the chips and salsa are complimentary. When you sit down, you are brought a large basket of thin, crispy chips and a slightly smoky, fire-roasted salsa, and they offer free refills throughout your meal “The tableside guacamole experience at Uncle Julio’s is one that you will never forget. Our guacamole is made fresh right in front of your eyes, and we use only the highest quality ingredients. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning customer, we promise that you will be impressed by our delicious guacamole,” they say. “Our guacamole includes a combination of Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, served in a traditional molcajete. The guacamole is then topped with fresh lime juice and served with tortilla chips.”