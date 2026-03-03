11 Best Beef Franks Made With 100% Beef

These 100% beef franks deliver bold flavor and that classic snap.

Finding hot dogs and franks made from just beef can be a little tricky, as many brands like to add other meats (usually pork and chicken) to the mix. This usually yields a milder flavor, but if you appreciate the taste, quality, and “snap” of an all-beef dog, there are plenty of excellent options available for your next meal/snack/cookout. The all-beef options might cost a little more, but there are some real bargains to be found if you keep an eye on sales, specials, and of course coupons. Here are 11 of the best franks and hot dogs made with 100% beef, with no added pork or chicken.

Omaha Steaks Skinless Beef Franks

Omaha Steaks Skinless Beef Franks are made from “premium beef and a tried-and-true family recipe, delivering an old-world flavor experience that’ll have you feeling like you’re walking down an East Coast boardwalk on a bright summer day,” the brand says. “Great for the grandkids. They love them,” one shopper said.

Applegate Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dog

Applegate Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made from 100% grass-fed pasture-raised beef, perfect for kids and adults alike. “This is the only hot dog brand I’ll feed my kids,’ one shopper said. “I feel good about their ingredients. They remind me of a dog from the ball park.”

Member’s Mark Beef Franks

Member’s Mark Beef Franks are made with just beef. “I can’t prove that these are the hot dogs served at the café, but they are very close to them and they are AMAZING!!! So juicy and substantial,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks are made with 100% kosher beef, and no added nitrates or nitrites. “These natural ones are smaller than Nathan’s or Sabrett Franks and lighter in color and texture,” one shopper said. “However, the flavor is good and once you pop them in a bun and add mustard and sauerkraut, etc., they are totally acceptable and good and much healthier than the others.”

Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks

Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are made from USDA Choice beef. “We are a very picky family about hot dogs. Generally we ONLY like the old fashioned kind in natural casings. But we all love these hotdogs!” one Costco shopper said. “Great flavor but not over powering. Perfect blend of seasonings that don’t upset any of our stomachs either. And they are HUGE! I can’t find buns to fit them LOL. But I will still continue to buy them.”

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed, finished beef. “I never heard of Teton but I liked they were grass fed all beef. Well we just grilled them tonight and I just love them. Delicious with a nice snap. These will be our brand going forward!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Ball Park 100% Beef Franks

Ball Park 100% Beef Franks are another option made with just beef, plus they’re budget-friendly. “These are my go-to hotdogs. I won’t buy any other brand. Be sure to get the BEEF as they are much better than the regular. Always tender and not rubbery,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks Hot Dogs

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks Hot Dogs are made with 100% beef and are great value. “They have a great smoky, beefy flavor that isn’t overly salty,” one Walmart shopper said. “I usually grill them to get a nice snap on the casing, but they also turn out surprisingly juicy in the air fryer at 350°F for about 5-6 minutes.”

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs are made from 100% American Wagyu beef. “Recognized as America’s premiere gourmet hot dog, Snake River Farms American Wagyu hot dogs are crafted from 100% American Wagyu beef combined with a signature blend of spices, then slowly smoked with authentic hard wood. These fully cooked, skin-on dogs have a firm bite that’s hard to find but is the hallmark of a truly authentic hot dog,” the brand says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fork In the Road Honest Dogs

The Fork In the Road Honest Dogs are 100% uncured beef made with sustainable, family farmed beef, a sprinkling of seasoning and a whole lot of good stuff, the brand says. “Pull up a bun and have at it — bite after bite of snappy, juicy, pasture-raised beef franks.”

Nathan’s All Natural Uncured Beef Franks

Nathan’s All Natural Uncured Beef Franks are made with 100% beef. “My kids love them and I like knowing they are eating less unnatural ingredients. Taste great and highly recommend these hot dogs for your next summer cook out,’ one Kroger shopper said.