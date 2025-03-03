7 "Most Authentic" Fried Chicken Chains in America

Americans love fried chicken so much it's easily one of the cuisines most uniquely synonymous with the United States, like peanut butter and jelly, cheesesteak, apple pie, cheeseburgers, and so on. Drive five miles in any direction and you're sure to pass fast-food and fast-casual chains serving up fried chicken, whether a la carte, in sandwiches, wings, nuggets, tenders… if it's beautifully seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried, people will come. But what about the real, authentic fried chicken, the chicken people happily wait for for ages in drive-thrus and restaurants? Here are 7 chains customers passionately argue is the best fried chicken in town.

Gus's Hot & Spicy Fried Chicken

Customers rave about Gus's Fried Chicken, a chain that started in Mason, Tennessee and now operates nationwide. "Price is high, but it is the best American style fried chicken I've experienced so far in my life. Incredible flavor and love how they give the crust color. Juicy and moist, with exceptional crunch," one fan said. "The first time that I had Gus's, I was amazed. I don't eat fried chicken often and when I do, it's usually KFC or Popeyes. Gus's opened my eyes to what fried chicken was capable of being! My bf and I usually share a 3 pc dark with greens, slaw, and fries/mac. It's enough to fill us up and not overeat. So, so delicious," another agreed.

Jollibee

If you haven't had Jollibee's famous Chickenjoy, you're missing out. The Filipino chain serves up incredible fried chicken and gravy, and has developed something of a cult following. "It's fantastic. No joke. I'm very glad I don't live near one. I would gain enough weight to be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free," one fan said. "I love their fried chicken and mango pie things. Not a fan of the sweet spaghetti. But not worth standing in line for 30 minutes," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeye's

Popeye's has a loyal following for good reason—the chain makes authentic Louisiana fried chicken and offers up generous portions for a reasonable price. "Best fast food chicken sandwich by far. The quality of the chicken is great, the bun is tasty, and I used to hate pickles but their sandwich converted me," one fan said. "I'm a Popeyes cook and I can confirm the filets we use are pretty big compared to some of the other places especially when they have use split them so they're more of a filet then a heap of breast meat," one Redditor shared.

Bojangles

Bojangles has been in business for more than 45 years, serving up delicious, authentic southern-style fried chicken. "The Bo's Chicken Sandwich there is the best chicken sandwich on earth. I would die for that sandwich," one passionate fan shared. "Their chicken sandwich is probably my favorite fast food chicken sandwich around," another agreed.

Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken has a devoted following, especially since the chain returned to its original 1952 recipe for fried chicken. "Our original recipe captures the bold flavor that made the brand famous. The deep marination and crispy, flaky breading — it's all about flavor. We're excited to bring back our OG recipe to satisfy our guests' cravings for even more flavor, ensuring every bite is infused with our blend of spices our guests love. We extend a warm welcome to those who haven't visited our restaurants in a while to rediscover our legendary chicken," head chef Kevin Houston said in a statement via Nation's Restaurant News.

Chick-Fil-A

You might not be able to get Chick-fil-A chicken in a bucket, but the fast-food chain is popular nationwide for good reason—the restaurant serves authentic, whole pieces of chicken for all its menu items. "It's good and it's real chicken, not a processed 'patty' plus a lot of us went there as kids with our parents and it's nostalgic," one fan said. "The chicken also has a very specific flavor. I live in the south and love all types of fried chicken. I do find myself getting cravings for CFA from time to time due to the batter and the oil they cook it in," another commented.

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's is one of the most popular fried chicken chains in the U.S., and proudly serves fresh, never frozen chicken tenders made to order every time. The restaurant has "Bird Specialists" who batter marinated chicken by hand, frying each tender to perfection. "The food is delicious, best chicken tenders I have ever had," one loyal customer says. "Plus, it's consistent and always has the same taste. I also love that their dining room is open late. I can go in at 10:00 at night and have a meal. They don't have a big menu, but what they do have they have mastered."