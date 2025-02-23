5 Fried Chicken Chains That Are Exploding in Popularity Right Now

It's not your imagination: Fried chicken is having a moment. Recently, it seems as though everywhere you look, there is a new Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, or Raising Cane's opening, and established fast food restaurants are adding more fried chicken dishes to the menu. After all, chicken is not only delicious but costs less than beef and is often healthier. Here are five fried chicken chains that are exploding in popularity right now and rapidly expanding — hopefully to a location near you.

Bojangles

Expect to see more Bojangles restaurants opening around the country. The brand, which went private in late 2018, has grown its sales by over 37% and its unit count by nearly 8% to over 800 restaurants, according to Technomic Ignite data. During the "Ground-Breaking Growth" panel at the Restaurant Leadership Conference in Phoenix in April 2024, CEO Jose Armario told moderator Jonathan Maze, editor-in-chief of Restaurant Business, that the goal throughout the next three to five years is to "grow, grow, grow." The brand is targeting markets like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Ohio, Utah, Nevada, and Colorado. "Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it's hot and fresh," writes one Redditor. "Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast," adds another.

Jollibee

In 2024 Jollibee, which specializes in Filipino fried chicken, was recognized as the second fastest-growing restaurant brand in the world, according to the latest annual brand ranking report by Brand Finance. The fried chicken joint surged by 51 percent to $2.3 billion in brand value, from rank 20 to rank 17 in the year's Global Restaurant Rankings. "I just tried Jollibee since they opened a site in Philadelphia. Chicken was tender and juicy. Not oversalted, some say it is bland but I enjoyed it and came with a side of gravy. Also the peach mango pie is excellent," one writes. "It's fantastic. No joke. I'm very glad I don't live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free," writes another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's recently announced "record-breaking" growth in 2025. According to the fast-growing fried chicken chain, they opened a whopping 118 new restaurants in 2024. And, during the first half of 2024, same-store sales increased 17.5% boosting revenues by 33% year over year to $2.3 billion.

Starbird

While still only in the Pacific Northwest, specifically Washington, Starbird is on a rapid growth plan. In 2024 it signed a deal to bring 17 new locations to Washington state – 15 in Seattle and two in Spokane. This marks the chain's second-ever franchise development agreement, which it signed with Mehta Investment Group. According to its website, Starbird opened in 2016 with the goal to "re-invent the traditional fast-food experience." Offerings include chicken tenders, nuggets, wings, salads, and sandwiches.

Popeye's

Popeye's popularity in the United States has been exploding for years. However, recently the Louisiana fried chicken brand has been rapidly expanding overseas. "Fresh off the fryer 🔥 2025 is about to get a whole lot spicier with 45+ new restaurants poppin' up in a city near you! Where next?" Popeyes UK captioned a recent Instagram post announcing new restaurants in the United Kingdom. "This is huge!! 🔥🔥" commented one fan, while several others requested restaurants in their cities.