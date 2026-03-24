5 Best Bacon Brands in Grocery Stores, According to Food Network Chef Jet Tila

A Food Network chef shares his five favorite, highest-quality bacon brands.

When done correctly, bacon can elevate certain dishes and serve as a standout breakfast favorite. But not every brand delivers premium results. Choosing the right type of meat is key and few people understand that better than celebrity Chef Jet Tila, author, Food Network Personality and owner of Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. From tasty bacon and fried rice recipes to burgers and sandwiches, Chef Jet knows how to bring out the best in the beloved staple. While there’s no shortage of options at the grocery store, Chef Jet reveals his top five brands that consistently excel in flavor, texture and quality, and recommends having them on hand in the kitchen.

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon

Chef Jet has been cooking with award-winning Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Bacon for over 15 years and loves its variety.

“This is one of the best bacon brands out there, period,” he says. “The balance of smoke, fat, and meat is right where it should be, and it cooks clean without burning. You get great texture and flavor every time.”

Benton’s Bacon

Benton’s Bacon is a brand prized by chefs for its flavor and craftsmanship.

“It’s big, bold, and smoky,” says Chef Jet. “This is bacon with a real personality. It’s intense, so you don’t need much, but it can completely transform a dish.”

Wright Brand Thick Cut Bacon

Wright Brand Thick Cut Bacon is another go-to for Chef Jet because it’s “straightforward and reliable.” He explains, “The thicker cut gives you control over the cook, so you can get it crispy on the outside while keeping some bite. It’s a great all-around option.”

Applegate Naturals Sunday Bacon

For health-conscious shoppers, Chef Jet recommends Applegate Naturals Sunday Bacon. It’s a “cleaner option that still performs well,” he says. “It cooks evenly and holds its shape, which makes it easy to work with. Good choice if you want something a little more conscious without sacrificing function.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Thick Sliced Bacon

Costco shoppers know that the warehouse’s private label, Kirkland Signature, offers high-quality products at competitive prices — and Chef Jet Tila is a fan of its bacon. For a balance of budget and performance, Chef Jet says, “This is one of the best value options out there. The slices are thick, the fat-to-meat ratio is solid, and it cooks consistently in large batches.” He adds, “Whether you’re feeding a crowd or just want something reliable that performs every time, this one delivers.”