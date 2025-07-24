7 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Bacon

Good bacon can make almost any menu item better—whether it’s a chicken and avocado sandwich, a cheeseburger, a patty melt, a salad or delicious sub… the sky’s the limit. On the flip side, bad bacon can ruin even the nicest meal—and customers don’t hold back on their opinions on places where this popular smoked meat’s quality has declined. But which eateries get called out for having bacon worth eating just by itself? Here are seven restaurant chains that serve the absolute best bacon, fans say.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s bacon is next-level, customers rave. “Bacon is always going to be inconsistent but most of the time Wendy’s. When our bacon is good it’s really good. I can even eat it by itself sometimes,” one fan said. “Bacon is one thing I think Wendy’s nails,” another agreed. “Normally, if I was making bacon at home, I’d consider it a bit overdone/too crispy but I heartily appreciate the consistency when it comes to a sandwich/burger topping.”

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The bacon Potbelly uses in its sandwiches is fantastic, customers say. “Potbelly has the best bacon of any sandwich chain. Really smokey, peppery, could sometimes be a bit crispier – but if I’m craving a club or BLT it’s Potbelly just for the flavor,” one shopper raved. “I agree. I normally don’t go for bacon at most fast food chains due to the lack in quality, but I saw they cook the bacon in house at PB so decided to give it a try and have been a fan since,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s

The bacon in Jersey Mike’s subs is delicious and perfectly cooked, customers say. “10/10 looks perfectly cooked 😦😦 the only bacon i’ll eat,” one Redditor shared in response to a picture of the bacon. “This is perfection. Please teach them the way at the store in my neighborhood lol,” another commented.

Five Guys

Five Guys bacon is the perfect consistency to have in a burger, fans say. “Five guys standard is when you drop it from a spatula’s length, it should break into 3 or more pieces. You don’t want chewy bacon on a burger, you want it to break with every bite and stay within the bun,” one explained. “They cook it fresh every morning,” a former employee said. “5 Guys may be expensive but they don’t skimp on the quality of their toppings.”

Chili’s

Chili’s Bacon Rancher Burger is a firm fan-favorite menu item. “Bacon Rancher at Chili’s is the best restaurant burger I’ve ever had. I’ve eaten at specialty burger places all over, but haven’t found one burger that is consistently better. It’s good at every location I’ve tried it at,” one Redditor shared. The chain is also very generous with how much bacon it has in burgers and sandwiches. “I haven’t eaten Chili’s in a long time! It was pretty good. They gave me a ton of bacon despite the menu saying only two slices. And it was surrounded by a sea of fries,” another fan shared.

Habit Burger and Grill

Habit consistently has amazing bacon in its sandwiches, burgers, and salads. “The Habit is a fast casual masterclass. I will die on this hill,” one Redditor said of the Teriyaki Charburger with Bacon. “I love Habit. My favorite is double cheese with bacon and as many pickled jalapeños as I can fit inside the bun,” another commented.

Burger King

Burger King’s Bacon King is a huge hit with customers who can’t get enough of the thick-cut, smokey bacon slices in the burger. “Finally tried the Bacon King. Where has this been all my life? It was so good!” one fan said. “They’re my favorite fast food burger. I add jalapenos on mine,” another commented.