5 Best “Real Egg” Breakfast Sandwiches at Leading Restaurant Chains

Skip the processed eggs for these freshly cracked breakfast options.

Breakfast sandwiches are a popular choice from fast-food drive-thrus and diners to upscale sit-down restaurants. Some are made with just egg, some have meat and cheese included, but the best ones are made with a real fresh egg cooked to order, rather than a premade egg-adjacent mix. The mixes might taste ok but can never compare to the real deal. If you want a breakfast sandwich with real whole ingredients, here are five breakfast sandwiches made with real eggs every time.

Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator

Wendy’s is loud and proud about using real whole eggs for fan-favorite menu items like the Breakfast Baconator. “Every breakfast sandwich that has an egg on it uses freshly-cracked, grade A, honest-to-goodness, from-an-actual-chicken egg,” the chain promises (note: the Sausage & Egg Burrito does not). “Once it’s on the grill, we break the yolk and fry, flip, and fry some more until the yolk is fully cooked and ready for a sandwich.”

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin still sets the gold standard for an essentially perfect breakfast sandwich: The iconic menu item is made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg placed on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, lean Canadian bacon, and melty American cheese. The Sausage McMuffin with Egg is arguably even better.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons now uses freshly-cracked whole eggs for items like the Egg & Cheese English Muffin. “Start the day out right with our breakfast sandwiches, always made to order and filled with naturally hickory-smoked bacon and freshly cracked eggs. Tastes so good, every morning will feel like a weekend morning,” the chain says.

Jack In the Box

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Jack In the Box is one of few fast-food restaurants offering a fantastic all-day breakfast menu, so if you want a freshly-cracked egg sandwich for dinner, who’s going to stop you? The Ultimate Breakfast Jack contains hickory smoked bacon, grilled sausage, ham, melty cheese, and—of course—a freshly cracked egg on a buttery bakery bun. Delish.

White Castle

Good old White Castle puts as much effort into breakfast as it does their iconic sliders: The Breakfast Sandwich contains a freshly cracked egg with hickory smoked bacon/savory sausage, with the choice of American, Jalapeno or Smoked Cheddar cheese in a signature bun. The Breakfast Toast Sandwich is also excellent.