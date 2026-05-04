7 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Meatball Hero

Satisfy your cravings with the highest-rated meatball subs at these popular chains.

Meatball heros are a hearty and versatile sub or sandwich, packed with tasty meat, cheese, vegetables and sauce for a delicious meal or snack. The meatballs are usually made from some combination of beef and/or pork, seasoned to perfection, and cooked so the meat is tender yet firm enough to keep the hero together. If you’re craving a really good hero where every ingredient from the meat to the bread is outstanding, here are seven chains with the best meatball sandwiches diners swear by.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has a Classic Meatball Sandwich made from savory meatballs topped with marinara sauce, provolone, and Romano cheese. “Ordered classic Italian and classic meatball subs. Was delicious. Will be back,” one happy guest shared. “Meatball sub was fire,” another commented.

Cheba Hut

The ‘Bomb’ at Cheba Hut is a meatball sub made with savory meatballs, marinara, green bell pepper, shrooms, double provolone, and sauce. “My wife got The Bomb, and it was one of the best meatball subs we’ve ever had. The meatballs were bursting with savory goodness, and the fresh veggies added a satisfying crunch that took it to the next level,” one diner raved.

Firehouse Subs

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The Firehouse Meatball sub at Firehouse Subs is a tasty sandwich made with Italian meatballs, melted provolone, zesty marinara & Italian seasonings with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “The meatball sandwich is perfect. No mess when you eat it,” one fan shared.

Primo Hoagies

Primo Hoagies has a Bada Boom Meatball sub made with meatballs, sharp provolone, and long hot peppers. There’s also an Old World Meatball Hoagie made with meatballs, sharp provolone, and grated Romano. “Best rolls!!! Great deli meats, meatball and cutlet sandwiches. I highly recommend turkey schwartzie and chicken parm sandwiches,” one diner said.

Dave’s Cosmic Subs

Diners at Dave’s Cosmic Subs love Dave’s Best Meatball Ever: Meatballs, provolone and Romano cheeses, herbs, crushed red pepper flakes, marinara sauce, and Dave’s Psychedelic Sauce. “I had the meatball sub and it was amazing. It is a lot of food—I only had half of my sandwich—so it’s good if you want to make a couple of meals out of it,” one fan shared.

Lenny’s Grill & Subs

Lenny’s Grill & Subs has a Meatball Classic Sub made with Italian Meatballs Parmesan, Oregano, and Swiss American Cheese. “I always get my food hot and fast! I love the meatball subs and the Philly steak subs!” one diner said.

Giovanni’s Italian Deli

Diners say the Meatball Parm at Giovanni’s Italian Deli is to die for. “Sandwiches are a work of art. My favorites are the How You Doin, Don’t Break my Meatballs and Bronx Godfather. I am sure the rest of them are just as good if not better,” one diner said.