5 Best “Slow-Roasted” Pot Roasts and Carrots at Major Restaurant Chains

Enjoy tender meat and carrots at these top-rated dining chains.

Savory pot roast is never going to be the most exciting thing on the menu, but that’s a major part of its charm. This classic American comfort food dish is simple, yet absolutely packed with flavor (and nutrients!). Pot roast is essentially a slow-cooked dish made with tender beef and vegetables like carrots, onions, potatoes and more, endlessly versatile and easily adapted depending on preference (I love throwing mushrooms in mine). If you’re craving this savory, delicious down-home dish, here are five chain restaurants serving the best pot roast and vegetables.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner‘s traditional Slow-Cooked Pot Roast is made from slow-cooked beef with onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, red potato, and herbs and spices, finished with a rich savory beef gravy. Comfort food fans will also appreciate the Homemade Meatloaf with Crispy Onion Straws: A special recipe of ground beef and seasoned sausage, roasted and topped with beef gravy and homemade crispy onion straws.

Bob Evans

The menu at Bob Evans is packed with comfort food classics, and the Fork-Tender Pot Roast is exceptionally well done: This classic dish is made from tender beef slow-roasted for nine hours, topped with green onions, and served with carrots, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes and homestyle beef gravy. The Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak is another staple dish served with mashed potatoes, gravy and broccoli.

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Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Slow-Braised Pot Roast is one of the best comfort food options on the menu. This delicious dish is made with rib roast simmered low and slow with carrots, onions, and celery in a rich gravy. Pair it with mashed potatoes and sides like buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and you’re all set for a hearty meal that will take the chill out of a cold day.

Perkins American Food Co.

Diners at Perkins can enjoy the Classic Pot Roast meal, a simple yet flavorful meal made with tender chunks of slow-cooked braised beef, green peas, carrots, and onions in a rich beef gravy. This soothing, tasty plate is served with two dinner sides—mashed potatoes and gravy are a must.

Big Boy

The Big Boy chain is not extensive but if you live near one, check out the Pot Roast Dinner. This dish is made from tender beef covered with rich beef gravy over mashed potatoes, and served with mixed vegetables, Texas toast plus your choice of coleslaw or a side salad. Another savory comfort classic on the menu is the Pork Chop Dinner, a 10 oz marinated grilled pork chop served with mashed potatoes, side vegetables, and a piece of garlic toast.