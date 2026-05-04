5 Best Open-Faced Roast Beef and Mashed Potatoes at Popular Restaurant Chains

These chains serve comforting roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy.

There are some foods that pair perfectly: Peanut butter and jelly, burgers and fries, and roast beef and mashed potatoes. One of my favorite meals when dining out? An open-face roast beef sandwich served with a side of mashed potatoes and a heaping spoonful of gravy. Unfortunately, there aren’t many places with the combo on the menu. Here are the 5 best open-faced roast beef sandwiches and mashed potatoes at popular chain restaurants.

Village Inn

The Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef at the Village Inn is basically the perfect version, an open-faced sandwich masterpiece. It comes with “roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy.” And, obviously if you order it with mashed on the side, it makes the most amazing meal.

Denny’s

The Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s isn’t open-faced, but you can easily take off a slice of the perfectly grilled sourdough off and grab a fork. It features tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions, and sharp white cheddar. Don’t forget to order the red-skinned mashed potatoes on the side.

Bob Evans

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Over at Bob Evans, the Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is a hit with diners. “Our signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping,” the chain writes. “Bob Evans serves a hot roast beef samich with a cup of beef gravy on the side that is really good also,” a Facebooker writes.

Roy Rogers

The Roy Rogers roast beef sandwich is a great fast food option, made with slow-roasted, top round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. The mashed potatoes are the only side you should pick. “Underrated fast food. We lost ours in the 90s, still stop if I’m near one. Great mashed potatoes too!” a Redditor says. Another agrees that “a roast beef with cheese is heaven.”

Black Bear Diner

Again, the Tri-Tip Dip sandwich at Black Bear Diner isn’t exactly open-faced, but is so big I recommend eating it with a knife and fork. “A better French dip! Seasoned tri-tip on a grilled ciabatta roll & served with au jus. Make it a deluxe with grilled onion, mushrooms & Swiss cheese,” the chain writes. The perfect side order? Red-Skinned Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy.