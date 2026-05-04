7 Best New Menu Items at McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Shake Shack and More

Sample the latest limited-time releases and new permanent additions.

Spring has sprung, and your favorite restaurant chains are updating their menus with new and exciting items. Some are launching unique new foods, others are bringing back fan-favorite classics, but all are delicious and worth trying. Whether you want to try a flavorful new burger from Shake Shack, a wildly popular Taco Bell returning to restaurants, or an exciting new Happy Meal from McDonald’s, there’s a lot happening right now. Here are seven of the best new menu items to try right now.

Taco Bell Triple Double Crunchwrap

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It’s back! After massive demand from passionate fans, Taco Bell is bringing the beloved Triple Double Crunchwrap® back to menus. The new, upgraded Crunchwrap has extra layers of seasoned beef, crunchy tostada shells, and warm nacho cheese sauce with a cool finish of reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes, all grilled to perfection.

McDonald’s Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal at McDonald’s is one of the most fun new items hitting the menu right now: Discover one of 12 unique toys in your Happy Meal, each featuring a collectible character from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on a posable clip, McDonald’s says. “Clip Mario to your backpack, pin Princess Peach to your purse or let Yoshi dangle from your keyring – now’s the perfect time to grab this season’s must-have accessory.”

Shake Shack Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger

Shake Shack has a special limited-time only pimento menu: The new Clubhouse Pimento Cheese Burger contains a made-to-order quarter-pound patty of 100% Angus beef topped with creamy pimento cheese spread made with aged cheddar and spicy peppers. This burger is served with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.

Whataburger Kids Whatameal

Whataburger is launching a new and improved Kids Whatameal the little ones will love. The meal now comes in a bright bold new orange and white box, and each meal will now include a surprise gift or toy: The first drop features exclusive Whataburger sticker packs, with five distinct designs to discover and collect. New surprise gifts will roll out throughout the year, giving kids something new to look forward to with every visit.

Moe’s Grilled Burrito Dippers

Moe’s Southwest Grill just launched new Grilled Burrito Dippers, a flavor‑packed treat designed to dip deep into Moe’s craveable sauces. The chain is serving up a free side of queso with any entrée purchase in-store on May 5, a perfect time to try the new Dippers. Loyalty members can keep the celebration going with an extended offer running May 6 through May 10.

Wendy’s Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger

Wendy’s new spring menu items include fun new drinks and burgers, including the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger: Fresh, never frozen beef, creamy jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices and melted American cheese, balancing heat-forward flavor with cool, tangy ranch notes. Check out the entire lineup here.

P. F. Chang’s Sizzle Share Celebrate Menu

F. Chang’s just launched a limited-time ‘Sizzle. Share. Celebrate.’ menu, centered around a five-course, shareable dining experience from now until June 23. Guests can enjoy new dishes like NY Prime Strip Steak Tataki, Oolong Chilean Sea Bass, and Lobster & Prawn Fried Rice. ”

“These celebrations are some of the most meaningful moments our guests share, and we wanted to create an experience that makes those occasions even more memorable,” said Jim Mazany, Chief Executive Officer. “This menu is designed to bring people together through shared dishes, bold flavors, and the kind of dining experience that turns time around the table into lasting memories.”