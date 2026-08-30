5 BBQ Chains With the Best Ribs and Okra, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for tender ribs and crispy fried okra.

Ribs and fried okra is a staple Southern dish, a treat for anyone who loves fall-off-the-bone ribs paired with crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside okra. Whether at a soul food spot or a smokehouse known for exceptional slow-cooked meat, diners know they are getting a satisfying, delicious meal every time. The ribs, whether pork or beef, dry or wet, are famous for the love and care put into every step of the cooking process, and the same can be said for the okra: Here are five BBQ chains with the best ribs and okra, according to fans.

Bludso’s BBQ

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Bludso’s BBQ has tasty fried okra served with ranch to enjoy with the chain’s Pork Ribs and Dinosaur Beef Ribs. “Sat at the bar yesterday, we ordered a half rack of ribs fried okra greens and fries. Everything came out fresh and hot and ribs were seasoned perfectly and not dry,” one fan said.

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Diners at Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse love the delicious okra and Baby Back Ribs. “Ribs were falling off the bone! Okra was hot and crisp 🥰🥰 salad was fresh! The toast was perfect. I didn’t want to go back to work. Can I just sit here until dinner time was my initial thought 🤣,” one happy diner said.

Felix’s BBQ with Soul

Felix’s BBQ with Soul serves up exceptional fried okra with Baby Back and St. Louis ribs. “I had the fried chicken & my partner had the ribs / fried okra. All was very good and I will be eating lots of my lunches here,” one fan said.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Diners at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit can get a side of Crispy Fried Okra with their fall-off-the-bone ribs. “Rave – Dickey’s BBQ fried okra. That’s it, that’s the rave,” one fan said.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que diners can enjoy St. Louis Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, and BBQ Beef Ribs with a side of the Garlic Parmesan Southern Fried Okra (breaded, lightly fried and tossed with a savory blend of garlic and Parmesan cheese). “Slow cooked and with fried okra, this former Atlanta girl was in heaven. I love their okra. Love love love,” one diner raved.