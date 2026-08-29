These chains serve Thanksgiving-style turkey and stuffing all year long.

It happens to the best of us: that craving for a Thanksgiving dinner during a non-November month. While it’s pretty common to find roast turkey on the menu during the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving Day, during the rest of the year, few places serve the comforting meal. Luckily, a handful have it and do it right. Where should you go when you are craving turkey and all the fixings? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best roast turkey and stuffing, according to diners.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing is a popular order at the chain. “Slow-roasted in the kitchen for hours with our savory blend of herbs and spices. Served with bread & celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner rolls,” the menu reads.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving-inspired meal is served every Thursday and is so popular it often sells out long before dinnertime. “Turkey & Dressing smothered in turkey gravy plus choice of two Country Sides,” reads the menu. “My absolute favorite is the turkey&dressing dinner on Thursdays!! The homestyle chicken is always really good,” a Redditor says.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins serves Butterball Turkey & Stuffing, a fan favorite at Perkins. “Oven-roasted slices of turkey breast served on our seasoned sage stuffing and topped with hearty turkey gravy. Served with tangy cranberry sauce and choice of two dinner sides,” the restaurant states.

Metro Diner

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At the Metro Diner, the Roasted Turkey Plate is a go-to for regular diners. It comes with an in-house roasted turkey breast, rich turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, steamed French-style green beans, and cranberry sauce.

Marie Callender’s

The Roasted Turkey Dinner at Marie Callender’s is homestyle goodness with slices of roasted turkey served over apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy, with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables. “Marie Callender’s has the best comfort food and of course the pies. I love their turkey dinner,” one Facebooker writes. “The Turkey dinner is my go to! I’ve probably had it about 15 times and it’s only been bad once!” another agrees. “Turkey dinner is the only thing I get, my go-to when I’m craving thanksgiving! I’m really glad this location is still here,” a third says.