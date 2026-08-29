5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Homestyle Chicken Dinners, According to Diners

Diners share top spots for comforting, classic chicken meals and sides.

A homestyle chicken dinner probably means different things to different people, but a few factors can be agreed on: This comfort food classic is usually made with seasoned fried/roasted chicken, served with sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mac and cheese, fresh bread, and more. This is not a complicated or fancy meal, but what it lacks in excitement it more than makes up for in absolutely delicious flavors and textures. Homestyle chicken dinners are a perfect example of how great ingredients and simple prep can result in one of the most satisfying meals you can get. If you’re craving this down-home staple, here are five chains diners swear by.

Mimi’s Cafe

The Roasted Half Chicken at Mimi’s Cafe is made with herbes de Provence butter and served with the choice of two sides. “The entrees that Mimi’s does well, it does very well. Love their half roast chicken but confess it’s really ordered to get their potatoes au gratin as a side,” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

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The 4-Piece Homestyle Fried Chicken meal at Black Bear Diner is a hearty meal made with bone-in chicken seasoned and breaded Southern-style and fried to a crunchy golden brown, served with French fries and cole slaw. “Their fried chicken is some of the best I’ve had. Fan of fried chicken? Do yourself a favor. (Oh, and get the green beans instead of the veggies.),” one fan said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Country Fried Chicken at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is down-home cooking at its best: Hand-breaded fried chicken on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides. “Try the country fried chicken!” one diner said. “This is a really nice American cuisine restaurant. The menu is definitely all American. The service was friendly and quick and it was close to hotels in the area.”

Zankou Chicken

For homestyle chicken with a Mediterranean twist, Zankou’s rotisserie chicken meals are a must-have: Rotisserie chicken served with fresh pita bread, pickled turnips and chilies, and your choice of house-made sides, salads, and sauces including hummus, garlic, tzatziki and more. “The chicken is always fresh and hot. We always get their half chicken plate, which is rotisserie chicken, served with hummus, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickled turnips and pita bread. It is just the best,” one fan shared.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners can enjoy the Crispy Homestyle Chicken plate: Two fried chicken breasts served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Had the homestyle chicken with mashed potatoes/ mac and cheese with bacon… The chicken was delicious and I love the crunchy breading,” one fan said.