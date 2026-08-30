5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Baked Potato Soup, According to Diners

Diners share where to get rich, creamy loaded potato soup.

A good baked potato soup is the perfect dish on days when you need something extra comforting and reliably delicious. This thick, savory soup contains (of course) baked potato, often “loaded” with sour cream, bacon, green onions, cheese, and more. Perfect as a savory side or even as a meal in itself, baked potato soup is a treat year-round but particularly welcome during the colder months. So which restaurants have the tastiest options? Here are five chains with the best baked potato soup, according to diners.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has a delicious Loaded Baked Potato Soup diners love. “I love a good onion ring–but these were amazing!” one diner shared. “I really liked how they were cut into smaller pieces and seasoned to perfection. My baked potato soup was absolutely delicious–I only wish I had ordered a larger portion!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Loaded Potato Soup at LongHorn Steakhouse is a creamy soup loaded with smoky bacon, cheddar and fresh green onions. “LongHorn Steakhouse. AMAZING loaded potato soup, my literal favorite,” one fan said. I tried the buttermilk crispy chicken sandwich and OMGG… it was the best I’ve ever had. So tender yet crispy and delicious.”

Bennigan’s

Diners love the Ultimate Baked Potato Soup at Bennigan’s so much there are multiple requests for copycat recipes online. “Bennigan’s potato soup is what I need in my life right now. Only Memphis will understand this post. Bring back Bennigan’s,” one diner said.

Black Angus

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Black Angus has a Loaded Potato Soup diners rave about. “Best loaded potato soup I’ve had from any restaurant,” one fan said. “Right now they have a salad & soup special for $10.99.” Another happy diner said, “Great extra special service for a dear friend’s birthday! Baked potato soup just as delicious as it was many many years ago!”

Chili’s

The Baked Potato Soup at Chili’s is excellent, with the option to add bacon crumbles, green onions, and mixed cheese. “Just had THE best bowl of baked potato soup at Chili’s. Also ate an entire basket of chips in under 45 seconds,” one diner said.