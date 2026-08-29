5 Italian Chains With the Best Bolognese, According to Chefs

Chefs share their favorite Italian chains for a satisfying plate of Bolognese.

Bolognese is a classic Italian comfort food, but not every restaurant prepares the rich, slow-cooked sauce the same way. At Italian chains, you can find everything from hearty family-style plates to more refined versions made with fresh pasta. Eat This, Not That! turned to Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, to find the Italian spots with the best Bolognese. Here are his top picks and what makes each one worth ordering.

Maggiano’s

For the best overall, Chef Steve points to Maggiano’s Fettuccine Bolognese with beef, Italian sausage, and tomato ragù. Its slow-cooked sauce puts the meat at the forefront while delivering the rich, hearty flavor you’d expect from a traditional Bolognese. “A real Bolognese needs hours, and you can taste the time in Maggiano’s version,” he shares. “It’s meat first, tomato second, the way it’s done in Emilia-Romagna, and the sauce clings to the pasta instead of pooling underneath.”

Buca di Beppo

When you’re craving a hearty, family-style Italian meal, Buca di Beppo’s Bolognese Pappardelle fits the bill. Chef Steve appreciates its generous portions and straightforward approach to the classic red sauce. According to Chef Steve, “Buca’s Bolognese is hearty, unapologetic red-sauce cooking, and the portions are built for the middle of the table. It’s not subtle, and it’s not trying to be.” He adds, “That’s the charm.”

North Italia

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For a more elevated take on Bolognese, North Italia stands out for its house-made pasta. Chef Steve says the fresh pasta gives the dish a more refined texture and restaurant-quality feel. “North Italia makes their pasta in-house, and fresh pasta changes everything about how a bolognese eats,” he explains. “The sauce is tighter and more refined, closer to what you’d get at a chef-driven independent than a national chain.”

Bravo!

Sometimes, a classic is exactly what you’re craving. Chef Steve recommends Bravo! for its traditional approach to Bolognese, with a slow-cooked meat sauce that keeps the focus on the fundamentals. “Bravo keeps it traditional, a slow-cooked meat sauce over pasta with no gimmicks,” he says. “Sometimes the version that doesn’t reinvent anything is the one that satisfies most.”

Brio

For a Tuscan-inspired take on Bolognese, Chef Steve recommends Brio. The restaurant’s version has a rustic character and wine-forward flavor that makes it a natural choice for a leisurely Italian dinner. “Brio leans rustic, with a deeper, wine-forward flavor in the sauce,” he says. “It pairs the way bolognese should, built for a glass of red and a long dinner.”