5 BBQ Chains With the Best Smoked Chicken, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend BBQ chains serving juicy, smoky chicken.

Smoked chicken is one of the most satisfying staples at any barbecue spot, but not every chain gets it right.

“Great smoked chicken starts with quality poultry that’s seasoned properly and cooked low and slow until it’s juicy, tender, and infused with smoky flavor,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The best pitmasters understand that chicken can dry out quickly, so maintaining moisture while building layers of smoke and seasoning is what separates exceptional smoked chicken from the ordinary.”

To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Dennis to share his top picks for BBQ chains that do smoked chicken right. Here are his five favorite spots.

Mission BBQ – Half a Yard Bird

For a classic, slow-smoked whole chicken experience, Mission BBQ’s Half a Yard Bird is a go-to pick for many barbecue fans.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Mission BBQ’s Half a Yard Bird showcases everything great smoked chicken should be,” says Chef Dennis. “The chicken is slow-smoked until tender, allowing the smoky flavor to penetrate deeply while keeping the meat moist.” He adds, “Served with the chain’s selection of regional barbecue sauces, it’s a versatile option that appeals to a wide range of barbecue fans.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Chicken Breast

When you want a lighter barbecue option that still delivers smoke and tenderness, Dickey’s pit-smoked chicken breast fits the bill.

According to Chef Dennis, “Dickey’s pit-smoked chicken breast is proof that white meat can still be juicy and flavorful when cooked correctly.” He explains, “The chicken develops a subtle smoke flavor while remaining tender, making it a lighter alternative to traditional barbecue favorites like brisket and ribs without sacrificing taste.”

Famous Dave’s – Country Roasted Chicken

Famous Dave’s Country Roasted Chicken offers a homestyle take on barbecue chicken with bold seasoning and a juicy finish.

“Famous Dave’s Country Roasted Chicken combines slow roasting with barbecue-inspired seasoning to create a bird that’s flavorful both inside and out,” Chef Dennis explains. “The skin develops a beautiful finish while the meat stays juicy, resulting in a chicken dinner that’s comforting, satisfying, and packed with savory flavor.”

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

For straightforward Texas-style smoked chicken, Rudy’s keeps the focus on wood smoke and simple, authentic flavor.

“Rudy’s has earned a loyal following thanks to its Texas-style barbecue, and its smoked chicken is no exception,” says Chef Dennis. “The chicken is cooked low and slow over wood smoke, producing tender meat with a clean, authentic barbecue flavor that lets the quality of the chicken and the smoking process shine.”

Sonny’s BBQ – Smoked Chicken

Sonny’s BBQ delivers reliably tender smoked chicken with a balanced smoky flavor and juicy bite in every serving.Per Chef Dennis, “Sonny’s BBQ has perfected the art of serving consistently flavorful smoked chicken.” He says, “The chicken develops a smoky exterior while remaining juicy on the inside, creating the ideal balance of texture and flavor. Whether enjoyed on its own or as part of one of the chain’s barbecue platters, it’s a standout menu item for chicken lovers.”