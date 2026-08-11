These nostalgic chains still serve classic root beer, floats, and drive-in favorites.

In case you don’t know, root beer stands were once wildly popular. Peaking in popularity in the mid-1900s, these walk-up or drive-in spots specialized in the delicious soda but also served other items, ranging from burgers and dogs to fries. One Redditor explains what it takes to earn a place in this category. “To me, it is like the root beer stands that were popular in the mid 1900s – like A&W, Dog N Suds, etc. So, basically a place that serves food and root beer (preferably made on the premises) and has drive up or walk up service; if there are car hops, even better. Basically if you image search ‘root beer stand’ you’ll see what I mean. The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville, Ohio is a great example,” they say. What chains are still around? Here are 4 root beer stand chains fans say are worth the drive.

A&W Restaurants

A&W was one of the first root beer stands, shaping its menu around the drink. It still makes the iconic Frosty mug drink at the few remaining locations and is considered the gold standard for a nostalgic classic. Floats are made with their own proprietary root beer syrup and soft serve, with real cane sugar, topped with a generous swirl of creamy vanilla soft serve in their signature frosty mug. “Nothing better than a float from here!” a diner commented.

Stewart’s Drive-In

Stewart’s Restaurants are classic 1950s-inspired fast-food carhop-style restaurants located throughout the United States, bbranded as Stewart’s Root Beer or Stewart’s Drive-In. The chain was started in 1924 in Mansfield, Ohio by Frank Stewart, and became a franchise in 1931. “Best root beer I’ve ever had,” one Redditor declares. “I love that place. It may be my childhood bias, but they have my ideal form of cheesefries. Their cheesesteaks are also really good,” another adds.

Sonic Drive-In

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Sonic Drive-In still offers retro carhop service, delicious burgers and dogs, and root beer floats worth indulging in. Sonic Drive-In makes its floats using Barq’s Root Beer and vanilla soft serve, often topped with whipped cream

Culver’s

While not exactly a root beer stand, Culver’s makes some of the most delicious root beer floats in the midwest. They use its super-rich vanilla custard, à la Culver’s, which combined with A&W, is a fan favorite. “Culver’s has A&W and with extra creamy custard, really good!!” a Redditor says. “Culver’s does have delicious rootbeer worth filling your belly, mind, soul, and bathtub with,” another adds.