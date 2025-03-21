4 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Muscle Growth Ranked by a Top Trainer

Tired of complicated gym routines that don't deliver the results you want? You're not alone. I'm Ellen Thompson, a Certified Personal Trainer at Blink Fitness who works with clients at all fitness levels, and I've discovered something surprising: sometimes, the simplest exercises build muscle the fastest. Many people assume you need fancy equipment and heavy weights to see real progress, but that's simply not true. These four powerful bodyweight exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, creating more tension and activation than many traditional gym movements. Keep reading to learn exactly how to perform these exercises, why they work so well, and how to incorporate them into a routine that will build noticeable muscle in less time.

Bodyweight vs. Gym Workouts: What's More Effective?

It really depends on the client's goals and what level they are at. Bodyweight workouts are great for beginners or those looking to build functional strength. You're able to perfect your form and technique, which can help if you later decide to use machines. Gym workouts are better if you are looking to train specific muscle groups, as there is a variety of both machines and free weights. It is also easier to progressively overload in a gym setting.

Why Some Bodyweight Exercises Build Muscle Faster Than Weights

Bodyweight exercises are compound movements so they engage multiple muscle groups at the same time. This can lead to higher muscle activation and therefore strengthening than isolated machine movements.

Bodyweight exercises all more time under tension which works the muscles harder. This also allows you to control the movements better.

Bodyweight exercises can be done more frequently as they are easier to recover from than heavy lifting.

The 4 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Fast Muscle Growth

Bulgarian Split Squat

This exercise increases muscle activation and range of motion in the legs and glutes.

Proper Technique:

Stand a few feet in front of a bench or elevated surface.

Place one foot behind you on the bench.

Lower yourself until your back knee almost touches the floor. Remember to stay upright! (You don't have to lower all the way to the ground if you are unable.)

Keep your front knee aligned with your toes and push through the heel to stand back up.

Complete 8-15 reps per leg for 3-4 sets.

Scaling Options: To increase the difficulty, hold weights or wear a weighted vest during the exercise.

Common Mistakes:

Letting the front knee cave inward

Leaning too far forward

Not going deep enough in the movement

Archer Push-up

This variation leads to more strength building than a traditional push-up.

Proper Technique:

Start in a wide push-up position. (Or on your knees if needed.)

Lower yourself down only on one side, keeping the other arm straight.

Push through your working arm to return to the starting position.

Alternate sides with each rep.

Complete 6-12 reps per side for 3-4 sets.

Scaling Options:

Easier: Perform on knees or against an elevated surface

Harder: Elevate feet or add a pause at the bottom

Common Mistakes:

Sagging hips

Not extending the non-working arm fully

Using momentum instead of controlled movement

Pull-Up

The best upper body compound exercise to build strength.

Proper Technique:

Grab a bar with an overhand grip (hands slightly wider than shoulder-width).

Start from a dead hang, engage your lats, and pull your chest to the bar. Don't just pull with your arms, engage your back! (Use a resistance band to assist in the pull-up if needed.)

Lower yourself with control. Do not use momentum at any time in this workout.

Complete 5-12 reps for 3-5 sets.

Scaling Options:

Easier: Use resistance bands for assistance

Harder: Add weight with a vest or belt

Common Mistakes:

Relying too much on arm strength instead of engaging back muscles

Using momentum/kipping

Incomplete range of motion

Nordic Hamstring Curl

This movement provides maximum overload that allows growth in the hamstrings more than weighted exercises.

Proper Technique:

Kneel on a soft surface with ankles secured.

Slowly lower yourself forward while keeping your body straight.

Use your hamstrings to resist the fall as long as possible. Use control!

Catch yourself with your hands, push back up, and repeat. (To increase the difficulty, don't use your hands.)

Complete 4-8 reps for 3-4 sets.

Scaling Options:

Easier: Use hands to assist on the way back up

Harder: Return to starting position without using hands

Common Mistakes:

Bending at the hips instead of keeping body straight

Falling too quickly without control

Not engaging core muscles

Weekly Routine Blueprint

Day 1 – Upper Body

Archer Push-Ups

Day 2 – Lower Body

Bulgarian Split Squats

Nordic Hamstring Curls

Day 3 – Active Recovery

Day 4 – Upper Body

Pull-Ups

Day 5 – Lower Body

Bulgarian Split Squats

Nordic Hamstring Curls

Day 6 – Active Recovery

Day 7 – Complete Rest

Nutrition to Support Your Muscle Growth

Prioritize protein, it is essential for muscle repair and growth. Aim to have 1 gram of protein per 1 pound of body weight.

Eat enough calories to sustain growth:

Mild Surplus (+200-300 cal/day): For lean muscle growth

Aggressive Surplus (+500 cal/day): For faster gains

Utilize carbs for energy! Aim for 2-3 grams of carbs per pound of bodyweight.

Drink at least three liters of water daily.

Realistic Expectations

In 1-2 months of consistent training with these exercises, you can expect:

Stronger and more defined muscles

Enhanced endurance and control

Tips for Beginners

Focus on form! It's imperative to learn the proper form and technique before increasing rep count and weight.

Be consistent! The only way to see change is by interacting everyday.

Progress each week! Add more reps or weight or both.