4 Trips That Make You Feel 10 Years Younger After 40

Traveling and new experiences are good for the mind, body, soul—and aging well. Science says so! A study from Edith Cowan University reveals that packing your backs and jetting off on a getaway can be mentally stimulating, kick up your physical activity and immune system, lower stress levels, and reduce signs of aging.

“Ageing, as a process, is irreversible. While it can’t be stopped, it can be slowed down,” noted the study’s lead author, Fangli Hu. “Tourism isn’t just about leisure and recreation. It could also contribute to people’s physical and mental health.”

So to help you live longer, we’ve rounded up TK trips that are sure to benefit your overall well-being.

Sensei at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Los Cabos, Mexico)

The Sensei properties offer an immersive, world-class wellbeing experience unlike any other. Now, the brand’s newest destination is bringing that transformative magic to Los Cabos, Mexico with Sensei at Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Guests can unwind with indulgent treatments, such as a cacao body scrub, warm oil massage, and a soothing coconut milk-infused bath, spotlighting one of Mexico’s most prized ingredients. Or, they can opt for “Rebozo,” a traditional Mexican healing technique incorporating woven shawls to alleviate tension, combined with Thai massage and yoga-inspired stretching to boost circulation. These are just a few of the culturally-inspired wellness treatments that encapsulate The Sensei Way: move, nourish, and rest.

The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch (Saratoga, Wyoming)

If a luxurious Yellowstone-esque ranch experience peaks your interest, consider slipping into your cowboy hat and boots and heading to The Lodge and Spa at Brush Creek Ranch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kickstart a longer, healthier lifestyle under the western skies and along the peaceful Platte River Valley, where you’ll find Brush Creek Ranch. This sanctuary will nourish your mind and body with nutritious farm-to-table meals, sunrise yoga, and restorative spa rituals that awaken the senses and promote a better sense of wellbeing. From forest bathing nature meditation to sound healing to goat yoga to equestrian rides to mountain biking, a wealth of enriching experiences await year-round.

AYANA Bali (Bali, Indonesia)

AYANA Resort Bali, “the enchanted land of blue and green,” is a surreal tropical paradise where forest and ocean meet. The wellness resort’s goal is to target all five of your senses—and what better backdrop to relax, unwind, and boost your longevity than the “Island of the Gods?”

Treat yourself to a Spa on the Rocks treatment, where you’ll bask in an elite wellness ritual on top of a regal rock formation surrounded by the sparkling blue Indian Ocean. Or, choose from the indulgent menu of 40+ spa treatments, including the resort’s lava stone reflexology, bamboo massage, and many other traditional therapies of Indonesia.

When in Bali, consider hopping over to AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach, also known as, “beyond the sea and across the land.” Have a magical breakfast on the sand before chartering a sailboat for a day filled with snorkeling, kayaking, or stand-up paddleboarding.

Rejuvenating at the spa is a category all its own in Bali. Start with a deep soak in a tub filled with delicate flower petals. Then, savor an Island Heritage treatment, where your entire body will be wrapped in natural seaweed to improve moisture, hydration, circulation, and detoxification.

Zion Canyon Hot Springs (La Verkin, UT)

This premier hot spring resort in Southwest Utah is a tranquil experience you shouldn’t skip. Surrounded by stunning red rock cliffs, Zion Canyon Hot Springs is home to 50 natural geothermal mineral pools that provide therapeutic goodness of famous healing waters across the globe, such as Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, the Dead Sea, and Hokkaido Hot Springs in Japan—all together in this one incredible wellness haven.

While there, you can enjoy barrel sauna sessions, relaxing fire pit and rest areas, healthy bites, and divine craft cocktails. Of course, venturing out to explore Zion National Park is always therapeutic for the mind, body, and soul.