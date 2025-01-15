Best Bodyweight Exercises To Strengthen and Tone Back in 30 Days

One question every performance coach and personal trainer inevitably gets: "How do I lose the fat from a specific area of my body."

Regardless of the body part – my answer is always the same: "You cannot target specific areas for fat loss." Your body chooses to store extra fat wherever it wants, and everyone's body stores fat in different places.

However, you can give specific body parts a more toned appearance by increasing your overall activity (so you burn more calories than you consume) and with strength exercises to develop that sculpted look.

In my 15 years working with clients on Manhattan's Upper West Side as a doctor of physical therapy and personal trainer, I've helped young athletes focused on performance, pregnant women focused on pre- and post-natal health, and seniors focused on orthopedic & neurological health.

I'm excited to share these proven bodyweight exercises designed to strengthen and tone your back. As an added bonus, this routine can help strengthen your core, which will support your spine and combat the poor posture that, admittedly, most of us are guilty of. Good posture will make anyone look healthier and stronger instantly!

The Side Plank

This is one of my favorite exercises because it's hard to do wrong, and – young or old – you can really strengthen your trunk. Start by lying on one side, with your elbow directly under your shoulder and legs/feet stacked. Anchor your elbow and bottom foot into the ground. Then, straighten your body by lifting your hips and pushing up from the elbow. Really focus on keeping your body in a straight line, without your hips sagging and without your shoulder shrugging. You can point the arm that isn't on the ground straight up to the sky to help prevent your body from rotating. Your hips should be facing the wall directly in front of you.

Hold for as long as you can maintain good form. Start with 10-second holds and gradually work up to three sets of 60 seconds per side. Need a modification? Rest your bottom knee on the ground. Ready for a challenge? Try lifting your top leg while maintaining the position.

The Pull-up

Pullups are great for all those back muscles, and for beginners, they're really easy to modify with the assistance of a band, bench, or stool. You can get all the same benefits.

Whether you are doing a traditional pull-up or assisted pull up, grab the bar with your hands facing out, about shoulder-width apart. Allow your arms to extend fully, and draw your belly button in. Remember, this is a back exercise more than an arms exercise.

The movement has two parts. First, engage your shoulders and pull them down, essentially behind your ears. Next, pull with your back muscles – not your biceps – by driving your elbows down toward the ground, which will lift your chest up toward the bar.

Use as much assistance as you need to get three sets of 8-10 reps each. And track your progress! I've seen clients work their way from barely being able to hang on the bar to a traditional, unassisted pull-up simply by reducing the assistance slowly as they grew stronger.

The Inverted Row

This one is best done at the gym, where you have access to a TRX or gymnastics ring. Alternatively, you can use a barbell set up on a weight rack at waist height.

Regardless of the equipment you're using, you'll position your palms facing away from you, gripping at shoulder width or slightly wider. Lean back to put tension on the system and walk your feet forward.

Straighten your body out, as you would in a plank, and pull your chest up toward your hands with your heels still on the ground. As you are pulling, you should feel your shoulder blades squeezing together – but be mindful not to shrug your shoulders.

Keep in mind that the more you walk your feet forward, the more horizontal your body will be and the harder the exercise will be.

Lift as high as you can without letting your rear end sag, then slowly lower and repeat. Aim for three sets of 8-10 reps each.

Seated Push-ups

This is one of those exercises that is more challenging than it looks – but you can do it anywhere you have a hard surface.

Sit on a hard bench with a small pair of dumbbells or yoga blocks outside each thigh. Grip the dumbbells, or place your hands on top of the yoga blocks, then push your shoulders down – as far away from your ears as possible – to elongate your neck and lift your rear end off the bench. Essentially, 'unshrug' your shoulders.

Once you have pushed yourself up and your rear has lifted off the bench, try adding in a march by alternately lifting your knees to your chest. Continue the march for 60 seconds if you can, or work your way up from wherever you start. Repeat three times.

When you have mastered the marching, the next progression is lifting up both knees at the same time. Not only will your lats be more challenged, but your abs will get a serious workout, too!

The Superman

The Superman works to simultaneously contract all the muscles in the back of your body. It is a great way to counteract that pesky slouching and forward head posture most of us are guilty of.

Start by lying face-down on your stomach, with your arms straight in front of you. Engage your glutes, squeezing them tight as you raise your arms, feet, and head a few inches off the ground. Ideally, you should keep your arms above the level of your head. You're now flying like Superman!

Pause in that position for 1-2 seconds, then slowly return to the ground. Reset and repeat for three sets of 10-12 reps each.

Finally…

This may feel like fine print you're ready to gloss over – but please consult a doctor or trainer if you have any questions about starting a new fitness routine. Exercise isn't one-size-fits-all! But it's something just about everyone can utilize to improve their personal wellness.