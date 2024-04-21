The #1 Best Bodyweight Routine To Maximize Fat Loss

Bodyweight workouts are an underrated and underutilized tool for melting stubborn body fat. They deliver a simple and effective exercise regimen that requires no special equipment, making them accessible to nearly everyone, anywhere, at any time. To find out which bodyweight exercises reign supreme, we spoke with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his #1 best bodyweight workout to maximize fat loss and boost your health.

"The best bodyweight routine to maximize fat loss combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with strength exercises," explains Masi. "However, remember that strength is a relative term, and since this is a bodyweight routine, exercises may need to be scaled depending on current fitness levels to create the appropriate stimulus. This routine will ideally target multiple muscle groups while keeping your heart rate elevated, leading to increased calorie burn both during and after your workout."

Maintaining a healthy weight is an essential component of good health. Excess body fat not only affects your physical appearance but also poses serious health risks, such as the increased risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, and certain types of cancer. Fortunately, incorporating bodyweight exercises like the ones we're about to share into your fitness routine is a stellar way to help you torch calories and build lean muscle mass.

Read on to learn about Masi's #1 best bodyweight workout for fat loss, along with his detailed instructions.

Warm-up

This warm-up will prepare your body for the main bodyweight routine, helping to prevent injuries and allow you to get the most out of the workout.

Start with two minutes of jumping jacks to raise your heart rate and warm up your entire body. Follow this with one minute of bodyweight squats to activate your leg muscles and improve lower body flexibility. Then, do arm circles for one minute, spending 30 seconds rotating your arms forward and 30 seconds backward to loosen up your shoulder joints and upper-body muscles.

Bodyweight Circuit

"Perform each exercise back-to-back. After completing all exercises, rest for one minute, then repeat the circuit for five rounds. Time yourself so you have an objective target to beat the next time you perform this workout," says Masi.

Do five rounds of the following bodyweight exercises for time:

1. Ankle Hops

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Squeeze your core muscles, and jump up using your ankles to propel your body upwards. Land softly on the balls of your feet, and immediately spring back up into the next jump. Repeat this movement for 50 reps, adjusting the number to match your fitness level and avoid overexertion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Pull-ups

Find a sturdy horizontal bar that allows you to hang freely with your arms extended. Grip the bar with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and palms facing away from you. Pull yourself up toward the bar until your chin is above it, keeping your body straight throughout the movement. Lower yourself back down with control.

If traditional pull-ups are too challenging, modify the exercise by performing ring-rows instead.

3. Pushups

Get into a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body forming a straight line from head to toe. Lower your body toward the floor by bending your elbows and keeping them close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position while fully extending your arms.

If standard pushups are too challenging, you can modify the exercise by elevating your hands on a sturdy surface such as a bench or step.

4. Walking Lunges

Play

Stand tall with your feet together. Step forward with your right foot, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position, then repeat the lunge on the left side. Continue alternating legs for 20 steps (10 per leg). Adjust the number of reps or the lunge depth to match your fitness level and avoid overdoing it.

Rest for one minute.

Cool-down

Play

Take five to 10 minutes to stretch your major muscle groups, focusing on the areas you targeted during the workout. Stretching can help improve flexibility, reduce muscle soreness, and prevent injuries. Masi recommends including stretches for your hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, chest, back, and shoulders. Hold each stretch for 15 to 30 seconds, and breathe deeply to relax your muscles.

Finish your cool-down with deep breathing or meditation to help your body and mind relax after the workout.