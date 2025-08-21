6 Best Bottled Salad Dressings, According to Chefs

Dressing can take a boring salad to the next level, but not all store-bought options have that wow factor and can elevate a dish. While homemade dressings are typically the best, not everyone has time or the energy to whip something up. Sometimes you just need a quick and convenient solution and while aisles are filled with countless options too many choices can be overwhelming. To get a better sense of which dressings are really the best, Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who shared their favorites. Here’s six approved bottled salad dressings that earn high praises for flavor, texture and quality.

Newman’s Own Olive Oil & Vinegar

An olive oil and vinegar dressing is versatile and flavorful. It’s easy to make at home but Newman’s Own Olive Oil & Vinegar rivals anything you can make in the kitchen, according to Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS “It is simple, balanced, and tastes like something you could whisk together at home,” Chef Kyle says. “No heavy stabilizers and sweeteners, just olive oil, tangy vinegar, and seasoning that works with almost any salad.” He adds, “You can top it with fresh herbs or a squeeze of lemon to make it your own, but it is solid straight from the bottle.”

Ken’s Steak House Lite Northern Italian with Basil and Romano

Another top choice for chefs is Ken’s Lite Northern Italian with Basil and Romano. “It’s got a bright, herb-forward flavor that actually tastes fresh, not flat,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “While also the Romano cheese adds just enough richness without making it heavy.” He adds, “The balance between acidity, herbs, and savory notes means it works on more than just green salads. I’ve used it as a quick marinade for chicken or drizzled it over grilled vegetables, and it always holds up. For a bottled dressing, it’s versatile, dependable, and doesn’t overpower whatever you put it on, which is exactly what I want in my kitchen staples.”

Bob’s Famous Roquefort Dressing

Blue cheese dressing has a strong and distinct flavor, creamy and chunky texture and acquired taste and it’s a favorite for , chef Jonny McDermott, head chef at PONY Cocktails + Kitchen in the town of Santa Ynez, California. His go-to is Bob’s Famous Roquefort Dressing, which he says has a “more subtle but flavorful blue cheese dressing.” Chef Johnny explains, “I use this dressing as a sauce for steak, dip for crudité or French fries, as much as a dressing for salads. A quality dressing that you can find in most supermarkets.”

Briannas Real French Vinaigrette

Briannas Real French Vinaigrette is light and refreshing that compliments many dishes, and it’s another must-have for Chef Johnny. “High quality, straightforward vinaigrette you can buy at most markets,” he says. “No corn syrup and minimum processing make this an ideal, universal dressing for most salads. Also a killer marinade for chicken.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Marzetti Caesar Dressin

Caesar dressing is a classic and with so many choices it’s hard to know which one is worth space in your fridge, but according to Monique Mickle, Executive Sous Chef of The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston, South Carolina, Marzetti Caesar dressing is the best. “Marzetti uses real ingredients (like anchovies, Parmesan, and eggs – the foundation of an at-home made recipe) to make their delicious dressing that tastes almost as good and as fresh as if you made it yourself.”

Girard’s Greek Feta Vinaigrette and Caesar

Brands can be equally as important as the actual dressing and for Gabriela “Gaby” Lopez, Executive Chef/Partner of Casa Gabriela in the La Mesa suburb of San Diego, Girard’s is ideal. “It’s a good quality with a nice punch of flavor. I especially love Girard’s Greek Feta Vinaigrette and Caesar.”