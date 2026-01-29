5 Best Boxed Stuffing Mixes in Grocery Stores

These boxed stuffing mixes taste homemade and make holiday meals easier from weeknights to Thanksgiving.

Boxed stuffing mixes are very handy at times where you’re cooking a big meal and don’t want to be messing around in the kitchen, making stuffing from scratch. These time and labor-saving mixes are packed with flavor, making your roast turkey, chicken, ham and other proteins extra delicious. But which ones are so good they taste practically homemade? Here are five of the best boxed stuffing mixes in stores shoppers swear by.

Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing

Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing is made from white and wheat breads blended with herbs and spices for a delicious classic stuffing. “I work at a Walmart store and wait (rather impatiently) for this to come back every fall,” one fan said. “It’s my secret ingredient in my meatloaf that everyone loves. My son-in-law always wants it on his birthday! It also is delicious stuffed in a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Mrs. Cubbison’s Classic Seasoned Stuffing

Mrs. Cubbison’s Classic Seasoned Stuffing is a hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality. “I grew up eating this every year for Thanksgiving. Since it does not sell in Texas, we had to find someone who would ship it to us. And Target came through,” one fan shared.

Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing Mix

Trader Joe’s Cornbread Stuffing Mix is made with a base of lightly toasted white bread mixed with cornbread croutons and seasoned with traditional poultry spices—such as oregano and sage—along with other familiar flavors, like chicken broth, onion, celery, garlic, and mushrooms. “I buy boxes of it every year. It’s great,” one fan shared. “I do Costco rotisserie chicken and a bag of green beans!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey is a fan-favorite versatile boxed mix. “I make this with stock, not water and add my sauteed veggies to it, cooked in real unsalted butter,” one Target shopper said. “You can fix it on the stove and still bake in the oven afterwards for a browning effect. Make it yours. Delicious.”

Kinder’s Brown Butter & Herbs Homestyle Stuffing Mix

Kinder’s Brown Butter & Herbs Homestyle Stuffing Mix is a premium stuffing blend of brown butter, herbs, roasted garlic, and sea salt for rich, savory flavor. “Delicious when prepared following the recipes right on the back,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “We tried it for the first time last Thanksgiving and made sure to buy it again this year.”