5 Best Canned Beef Stews in Grocery Stores

Shoppers share the best canned beef stews that deliver hearty beef, thick broth, and comfort in minutes.

Nothing compares to homemade beef stew simmering on the stovetop for hours. However, if you are craving a savory, hearty, and hot bowl of beef chunks and veggies in a delicious, thick broth, and don’t have time to cook it from scratch, you can still enjoy it by opening up a can and heating it up. There are a handful of canned beef stews at the store that will get the job done. Here are the 6 best canned beef stews in grocery stores.

Dinty Moore Beef Stew

Dinty Moore Beef Stew is a classic with big beef chunks in a rich, thick broth. “Best canned soup ever made. will always be my go to winter meal,” one shopper writes. Another calls it “Stew-pendous! Yum! Great taste and texture.” A third writes it is “Good and hearty for the soul. This stew is my favorite! I love eating it with rice and sometimes with cornbread on the side. Yummy and filling any time of the day.”

Dinty Moore Beef Stew 25% Less Sodium

Some shoppers swear the less-salty version is just as good. Dinty Moore Beef Stew 25% Less Sodium is a popular choice. “I tried this bc I wanted to see if I really needed all the salt in the regular cans in order to make the food taste better and surprisingly no, I didn’t….it tasted really good and I couldn’t even tell that it was missing salt or that it would normally have more too,” a shopper says.

Yellowstone Beef Stew with Potatoes & Carrots

Yellowstone Beef Stew with Potatoes & Carrots is a newer canned stew that shoppers are raving about. “As a senior that has made beef stew from scratch for many years….I give this 5 stars. It has real stew meat instead of the soy/ground beef in Dinty Moore and others. As we’ve gotten older with some health issues I can’t stand in the kitchen and cook meals like I once did so I’m always on the lookout for something tasty and quick. I think this is wonderful Beef Stew! We make biscuits and then freeze them for later use at meals. We took out a biscuit, heated till warm in the oven and had a very good, satisfying meal!” a shopper writes. “Absolutely delicious! In looking at the ingredients seeing the seasonings show the love put into this product! After trying the first time have at least two cans as a pantry, staple at all times! Highly recommended! Actually for a quick meal heat 3 cans up and serve over packet of baby reds instant potatoes! Delicious!!!” another adds.

Armour Star Classic Homestyle Beef Stew

Armour Star Classic Homestyle Beef Stew, 13g Protein Per Serving, 20 oz Can, is another fan favorite. “My kids love it,” writes a shoper, who doctors it up with “a little garlic” and cheese. “Great stew. Good to have in cupboard,” another adds.

Castleberry’s Chunky Beef Stew

Castleberry's Chunky Beef Stew, 20 oz Can is an old classic. "My husband likes beef stew over rice. This is a quick way to fix it when I don't have time to make homemade stew. He says it tastes good to him and he's very picky(to picky imo🤭) and it's cheap," a shopper writes. "Old Fashioned Stew," another adds. "I grew up on this stew it is fulfilling and comforting."