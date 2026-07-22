I Tried the Roast Beef Sandwich From 5 Restaurant Chains and the Winner Melted in My Mouth

We ranked roast beef sandwiches from five popular chains to find the best option.

A roast beef sandwich seems simple, but there’s a surprising amount of variation from one chain to the next. Some pile on generous portions of meat, while others focus on balancing the toppings or keeping things light and fresh. I sampled roast beef sandwiches from five popular chains, comparing everything from the quality of the meat to the overall balance of ingredients. Here’s how they ranked, from worst to best.

Subway Roast Beef

Starting calories: around 340 calories (6-inch Roast Beef on Italian bread, before add-ons)

Subway’s roast beef sandwich isn’t bad, but it finished last because the meat gets overshadowed by everything else. The vegetables are plentiful, and there was no shortage of mayo, but the roast beef itself felt like an afterthought. With a relatively thin layer of meat and cheese compared to the amount of bread and toppings, it lacked the hearty bite I was looking for. It’s still a fresh-tasting sandwich, but it doesn’t deliver the satisfying roast beef flavor that defines the best options.

Jersey Mike’s Roast Beef & Provolone

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Starting calories: around 660 calories (Regular Roast Beef & Provolone, before custom toppings)

Jersey Mike’s offers one of the most balanced sandwiches in the lineup. Every bite includes a good mix of roast beef, cheese, and vegetables without any single ingredient overpowering the others. The roast beef tastes fresh and flavorful, and the sandwich has a clean, well-rounded bite. It ultimately landed in the middle of the rankings simply because a few competitors offered either more generous portions or slightly more memorable flavor.

Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddar (Double)

Starting calories: around 630 calories (Double Beef ‘N Cheddar)

Arby’s has built its reputation on roast beef, and it still delivers a sandwich that has its signature taste, especially with the tangy Arby’s sauce. The beef has a soft texture and a flavor that’s a little more processed than the freshly sliced roast beef found at deli-style shops, but there’s something undeniably satisfying about it. Paired with melted cheese and the chain’s signature sauce, it remains a classic. I’d recommend ordering the double if you’re making it a full meal.

Mr. Subb Roast Beef

Starting calories: around 272 calories for a Mini Roast Beef sub

Mr. Subb may not be the largest sandwich in the group, but it excels at balance. Rather than overwhelming the sandwich with roast beef, every bite delivers a taste of everything, from the crisp lettuce and tomato to the onions, cheese, and roast beef. The fresh vegetables really stand out, creating a lighter, crispier sandwich that’s refreshing.

DiBella’s Roast Beef

Starting calories: around 540 calories for a small Classic Roast Beef/Corned Beef

DiBella’s easily takes the top spot thanks to its generous portions and outstanding overall quality. The fluffy roll is packed with an impressive amount of roast beef, making the meat the clear star of the sandwich without sacrificing the other ingredients. Every bite feels substantial, and the roast beef has a savory flavor that stands out from the competition. If you’re looking for a classic deli-style roast beef sandwich with plenty of meat, this is a solid go-to.