5 Chains That Serve the Best Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos are popular for good reason—these convenient, delicious menu items can be filled with any manner of eggs, vegetables, cheese, meats, and more, with different chains putting their own special spin on them. No matter what sort of diet you follow, there is a breakfast burrito out there with your name on it—and fans get quite passionate when discussing where to get the tastiest wraps. Here are five chains where the breakfast burritos are almost the best thing on the menu, fans say.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with sausage is a hit with customers. “Why didn’t anyone tell me how good Taco Bell breakfast is? I got a cheesy toasted breakfast burrito with potato and added sausage crumbles. I ordered through the app, and when I opened my bag they accidentally gave me two burritos for the price of one,” one happy customer said. “Taco Bell has the best fast food breakfast out there in my opinion. Wendy’s is a close second but it’s so good. Each time I’ve gotten it from several locations it’s just clearly fresh and amazing,” another agreed.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box is one of the few chains to offer an all-day breakfast menu, and the Grande Sausage Burrito and Meat Lovers Burrito do not disappoint. "First time having this burrito. Was actually a lot bigger than I was expecting. Worth the $2," one happy customer said.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Breakfast Burrito is a popular option from the breakfast menu. “My favorite breakfast item is the sausage burrito. I even had one this morning,” one Redditor said. “My store had these bad boys for .89,” an employee said. “They were our owners favorite, and he wanted to sell lots. Other sandwiches were higher priced than normal. We could never keep up with the demand. I constantly had to roll like 5 burritos while trying to make sandwiches in the morning.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Breakfast Burrito is another solid hit with fans. “I had it and it was bomb, I was taking bites throughout the day, even when it had been sitting half the day it still tasted really good,” one Redditor shared. “I thought it was as good as we can expect. Completely solid like a baconator. I put ghost pepper ranch on this bad boy… I’m getting it again soon,” another agreed.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s Hash Brown Scramble Burrito is delicious, especially when paired with salsa, customers say. “I had the chicken breakfast burrito for the first time and it’s now my favorite thing on the menu. I can’t believe I haven’t tried this before, it’s sooo good!” one Redditor raved. “I’m not a burrito person but I LOVE the CFA breakfast burrito. I don’t use the salsa but use sirracha. I saw an article recently ranking menu items & this was at the bottom because it was so bland. I love it tho,” another agreed.