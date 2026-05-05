These fast-food chains serve chicken sandwiches packed with bold flavor.

One of life’s simple food pleasures is undoubtedly the chicken sandwich, especially when it is marinated, breaded, and fried to perfection. There is something about a juicy but crisp, mild but tasty breast of chicken sandwiched between a bun with a little mayo or special sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato, and pickles that just hits all the right notes. Luckily, there are a handful of fast food joints that can satisfy the craving ASAP. Here are the 5 best flavor-first chicken sandwiches at leading fast-food chains.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ fried chicken sandwiches are seasoned and crisped to perfection, according to diners. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one fan. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another. Not a fan of fried? There is also a grilled verison.

Popeyes

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Head to Popeye’s for a juicy, heavily seasoned Cajun-spiced chicken sandwich that some say can’t be beat. “It isn’t particularly close. It is a sauce that makes it spicy though, not the chicken itself,” one person shares. “Popeyes breading and Spicy seasoning are far superior,” agrees another.

Chick-fil-A

What makes a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich better than the rest? The breasts are pressure-cooked in peanut oil, making them ultra juicy and never dry. Diners swear by the Chick-fil-A Spicy Deluxe, which comes with cheese and all the toppings. “Chick-fil-a would be the spicy breaded sandwich that I like best,” one Redditor said. “Chic fil a is delicious, but I’m throwing a tantrum if anyone here considers their spicy chicken sandwich as spicy,” another agreed.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

If only the hottest of the heat will do it for you, Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the spiciest chicken sandwiches. Redditors appreciate that the spice can be adjusted to your liking, ranging from mild to The Reaper, which comes with a warning. “The last time I had the reaper, I considered going to the hospital. I got through the eating part, but I felt like I was going to die during the digestion part. I would not wish that experience on my worst enemy,” one Redditor wrote.

Culver’s

Culver’s fried chicken sandwiches are some of the best of any drive-thru. The classic version starts with a whole white-meat chicken breast, hand-coated in Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. It’s sandwiched between a toasted Kaiser bun and garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Our reviewer is a big fan, maintaining that it delivers “a nice crisp and juiciness.”